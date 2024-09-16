10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AGNC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $10.00 $95.6K 68.9K 6.8K HOOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $23.00 $49.5K 15.2K 2.7K WFC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $52.50 $49.7K 13.0K 2.2K SQ PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/01/24 $67.00 $900.0K 0 2.0K COIN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $150.00 $112.9K 1.0K 1.2K AIG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $77.50 $175.0K 793 1.0K AFRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $55.00 $56.9K 5.5K 787 KKR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $145.00 $35.0K 546 253 BX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $150.00 $30.0K 2.7K 118 V CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/01/24 $290.00 $45.9K 6 52

• Regarding AGNC (NASDAQ:AGNC), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 123 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 1518 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $95.6K, with a price of $63.0 per contract. There were 68988 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6871 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HOOD (NASDAQ:HOOD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 1500 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.5K, with a price of $33.0 per contract. There were 15281 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2755 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WFC (NYSE:WFC), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1772 contract(s) at a $52.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.7K, with a price of $28.0 per contract. There were 13085 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2253 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SQ (NYSE:SQ), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 46 day(s) on November 1, 2024. This event was a transfer of 2000 contract(s) at a $67.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $900.0K, with a price of $450.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2001 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 123 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 34 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $112.9K, with a price of $3321.0 per contract. There were 1074 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1295 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AIG (NYSE:AIG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 60 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $77.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 43 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $175.0K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 793 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1002 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AFRM (NASDAQ:AFRM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 32 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 633 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.9K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 5529 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 787 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For KKR (NYSE:KKR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 123 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 546 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 253 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BX (NYSE:BX), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 123 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 21 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $1434.0 per contract. There were 2771 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 118 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For V (NYSE:V), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 46 day(s) on November 1, 2024. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.9K, with a price of $920.0 per contract. There were 6 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 52 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

