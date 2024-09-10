10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COF CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $145.00 $49.6K 3.3K 4.6K JPM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $200.00 $28.0K 5.5K 1.1K NBTB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $45.00 $240.0K 137 1.0K C PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/17/26 $45.00 $61.2K 82 721 AXP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/13/24 $240.00 $27.7K 25 519 CG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $42.50 $70.7K 2.4K 363 GS PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $460.00 $26.7K 469 165 COIN PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $190.00 $28.3K 1.8K 67 FI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $155.00 $30.7K 129 15 FCNCA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $1420.00 $43.7K 0 1

• Regarding COF (NYSE:COF), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 234 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.6K, with a price of $212.0 per contract. There were 3395 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4612 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JPM (NYSE:JPM), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 46 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $610.0 per contract. There were 5534 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1136 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NBTB (NASDAQ:NBTB), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 66 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $240.0K, with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 137 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1010 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding C (NYSE:C), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 675 day(s) on July 17, 2026. Parties traded 180 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.2K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 82 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 721 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AXP (NYSE:AXP), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on September 13, 2024. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.7K, with a price of $555.0 per contract. There were 25 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 519 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CG (NASDAQ:CG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 192 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 363 contract(s) at a $42.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.7K, with a price of $195.0 per contract. There were 2425 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 363 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GS (NYSE:GS), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 66 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 14 contract(s) at a $460.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $1910.0 per contract. There were 469 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 165 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 8 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.3K, with a price of $3540.0 per contract. There were 1826 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 67 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FI (NYSE:FI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 66 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 15 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.7K, with a price of $2050.0 per contract. There were 129 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FCNCA (NASDAQ:FCNCA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 129 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1 contract(s) at a $1420.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.7K, with a price of $43750.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

