10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OSCR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $21.00 $29.9K 5.8K 3.3K COIN CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $150.00 $159.2K 2.4K 794 ABR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.00 $103.4K 2.4K 601 SQ CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $90.00 $82.5K 1.1K 355 PYPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $60.00 $45.5K 1.5K 109 BCS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $9.00 $59.5K 2.1K 103 AXP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/28/24 $230.00 $59.8K 339 40 KKR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $100.00 $31.5K 809 11 JPM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $210.00 $125.1K 549 7 GGAL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $17.50 $32.4K 104 1

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For OSCR (NYSE:OSCR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 29 day(s) on July 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 666 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.9K, with a price of $45.0 per contract. There were 5812 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3358 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $159.2K, with a price of $7961.0 per contract. There were 2437 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 794 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABR (NYSE:ABR), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 575 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 1592 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $103.4K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 2429 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 601 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SQ (NYSE:SQ), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 365 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 159 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $82.5K, with a price of $520.0 per contract. There were 1195 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 355 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 92 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.5K, with a price of $456.0 per contract. There were 1534 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 109 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BCS (NYSE:BCS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 350 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.5K, with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 2109 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 103 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AXP (NYSE:AXP), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on June 28, 2024. This event was a transfer of 184 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.8K, with a price of $325.0 per contract. There were 339 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 40 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For KKR (NYSE:KKR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 211 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 18 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $1750.0 per contract. There were 809 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JPM (NYSE:JPM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 547 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 65 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $125.1K, with a price of $1925.0 per contract. There were 549 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GGAL (NASDAQ:GGAL), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 575 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.4K, with a price of $1620.0 per contract. There were 104 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

