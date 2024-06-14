10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HOOD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $23.00 $28.2K 15.0K 2.1K JPM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/12/24 $205.00 $26.9K 314 1.2K COIN CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $242.50 $46.7K 437 757 PYPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $60.00 $34.5K 6.3K 389 WFC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $62.50 $27.0K 1.9K 340 C CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $60.00 $29.8K 23.0K 333 GL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $76.50 $36.4K 509 300 AIG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $80.00 $117.6K 5.8K 164 SQ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $60.00 $42.6K 910 36 AGNC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $10.00 $40.9K 1.0K 16

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding HOOD (NASDAQ:HOOD), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 455 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.2K, with a price of $62.0 per contract. There were 15079 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2113 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JPM (NYSE:JPM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 28 day(s) on July 12, 2024. This event was a transfer of 221 contract(s) at a $205.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.9K, with a price of $122.0 per contract. There were 314 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1269 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 56 contract(s) at a $242.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.7K, with a price of $835.0 per contract. There were 437 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 757 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 63 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 75 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.5K, with a price of $460.0 per contract. There were 6380 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 389 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WFC (NYSE:WFC), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 98 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 46 contract(s) at a $62.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $588.0 per contract. There were 1904 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 340 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For C (NYSE:C), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 98 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.8K, with a price of $298.0 per contract. There were 23058 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 333 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GL (NYSE:GL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on June 21, 2024. This event was a transfer of 270 contract(s) at a $76.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.4K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 509 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 300 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AIG (NYSE:AIG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 217 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 336 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $117.6K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 5842 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 164 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SQ (NYSE:SQ), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 581 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 36 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.6K, with a price of $1185.0 per contract. There were 910 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 36 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AGNC (NASDAQ:AGNC), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 98 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 650 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.9K, with a price of $63.0 per contract. There were 1071 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.