10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HOOD CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/14/24 $25.00 $83.7K 8.6K 8.7K PYPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $67.50 $83.7K 5.4K 3.2K KKR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/14/24 $110.00 $25.2K 755 2.1K C CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $62.50 $119.4K 5.5K 1.1K USB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/28/24 $40.00 $38.7K 317 1.1K SOFI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $8.00 $65.7K 14.1K 886 WFC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $60.00 $50.0K 2.6K 862 SQ CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/19/24 $70.00 $25.7K 8.2K 601 LMND CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $35.00 $55.5K 2.4K 373 TOST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $25.00 $30.2K 341 184

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For HOOD (NASDAQ:HOOD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on June 14, 2024. This event was a transfer of 3101 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $83.7K, with a price of $27.0 per contract. There were 8683 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8760 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 738 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $67.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $83.7K, with a price of $1675.0 per contract. There were 5493 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3237 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For KKR (NYSE:KKR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on June 14, 2024. This event was a transfer of 180 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 755 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2158 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For C (NYSE:C), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 67 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 538 contract(s) at a $62.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $119.4K, with a price of $222.0 per contract. There were 5546 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1148 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For USB (NYSE:USB), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 18 day(s) on June 28, 2024. This event was a transfer of 228 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.7K, with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 317 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1110 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SOFI (NASDAQ:SOFI), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 221 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 699 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.7K, with a price of $94.0 per contract. There were 14104 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 886 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WFC (NYSE:WFC), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 102 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 130 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.0K, with a price of $385.0 per contract. There were 2674 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 862 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SQ (NYSE:SQ), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 39 day(s) on July 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 175 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $147.0 per contract. There were 8236 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 601 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LMND (NYSE:LMND), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 585 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.5K, with a price of $185.0 per contract. There were 2400 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 373 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TOST (NYSE:TOST), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 193 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 123 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.2K, with a price of $245.0 per contract. There were 341 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 184 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.