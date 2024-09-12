10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PGR CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $255.00 $399.7K 1.6K 2.1K HOOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $21.00 $37.8K 4.1K 1.6K COIN CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $200.00 $37.0K 2.3K 917 CRBG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $26.00 $33.5K 619 767 IVZ CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $15.00 $47.3K 727 412 BAC PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $45.00 $122.0K 1.1K 203 MA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $500.00 $50.4K 128 64 BK CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $75.00 $26.7K 45 60 BX CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $100.00 $242.5K 351 53 GS CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $410.00 $34.1K 65 6

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For PGR (NYSE:PGR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1950 contract(s) at a $255.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $399.7K, with a price of $205.0 per contract. There were 1673 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2110 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HOOD (NASDAQ:HOOD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 36 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.8K, with a price of $189.0 per contract. There were 4126 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1655 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 99 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 28 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.0K, with a price of $1324.0 per contract. There were 2314 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 917 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRBG (NYSE:CRBG), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 479 contract(s) at a $26.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.5K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 619 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 767 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IVZ (NYSE:IVZ), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 36 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 412 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.3K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 727 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 412 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BAC (NYSE:BAC), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 127 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $122.0K, with a price of $610.0 per contract. There were 1151 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 203 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MA (NYSE:MA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 99 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 22 contract(s) at a $500.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.4K, with a price of $2291.0 per contract. There were 128 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 64 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BK (NYSE:BK), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 491 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $535.0 per contract. There were 45 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 60 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BX (NYSE:BX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 281 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $242.5K, with a price of $4850.0 per contract. There were 351 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 53 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GS (NYSE:GS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 827 day(s) on December 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 3 contract(s) at a $410.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.1K, with a price of $11370.0 per contract. There were 65 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.