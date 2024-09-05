10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HOOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/13/24 $19.50 $43.5K 747 6.5K SOFI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $7.50 $65.0K 5.5K 6.0K PYPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $75.00 $153.7K 9.1K 1.2K MMC PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $210.00 $270.0K 286 1.0K USB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/13/24 $45.00 $41.1K 208 967 KKR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $120.00 $104.4K 49 500 AFRM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $65.00 $67.5K 227 224 COIN PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $180.00 $533.0K 2.1K 217 CFG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $42.50 $31.2K 818 200 UPST CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $40.00 $25.2K 1.4K 176

• For HOOD (NASDAQ:HOOD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on September 13, 2024. This event was a transfer of 926 contract(s) at a $19.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 91 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.5K, with a price of $47.0 per contract. There were 747 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6525 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SOFI (NASDAQ:SOFI), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 1627 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.0K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 5571 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6090 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 43 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 750 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $153.7K, with a price of $205.0 per contract. There were 9197 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1284 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MMC (NYSE:MMC), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 106 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $270.0K, with a price of $270.0 per contract. There were 286 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1003 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For USB (NYSE:USB), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on September 13, 2024. This event was a transfer of 698 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.1K, with a price of $59.0 per contract. There were 208 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 967 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For KKR (NYSE:KKR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 197 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 90 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $104.4K, with a price of $1160.0 per contract. There were 49 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AFRM (NASDAQ:AFRM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 498 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 90 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.5K, with a price of $750.0 per contract. There were 227 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 224 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 43 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $533.0K, with a price of $2665.0 per contract. There were 2182 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 217 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CFG (NYSE:CFG), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 43 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 136 contract(s) at a $42.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.2K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 818 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UPST (NASDAQ:UPST), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 106 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $504.0 per contract. There were 1447 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 176 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

