10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SQ CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $70.00 $88.9K 13.7K 6.6K TFC CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $45.50 $32.4K 43 3.6K HASI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $35.00 $28.8K 3.3K 1.5K MS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/06/24 $98.00 $32.1K 28 1.3K AFRM CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/30/24 $31.00 $57.0K 1.3K 965 JPM PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $225.00 $48.4K 24 296 VIRT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $34.00 $27.7K 2 277 WFC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $52.50 $135.6K 13.3K 211 PYPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $67.50 $42.6K 2.9K 180 COIN PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $200.00 $39.7K 3.1K 139

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For SQ (NYSE:SQ), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 25 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 640 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $88.9K, with a price of $139.0 per contract. There were 13743 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6666 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TFC (NYSE:TFC), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 515 contract(s) at a $45.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.4K, with a price of $63.0 per contract. There were 43 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3642 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HASI (NYSE:HASI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 25 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 481 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.8K, with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 3378 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1517 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MS (NYSE:MS), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on September 6, 2024. Parties traded 1286 contract(s) at a $98.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 45 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.1K, with a price of $25.0 per contract. There were 28 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1323 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AFRM (NASDAQ:AFRM), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on August 30, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $31.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.0K, with a price of $285.0 per contract. There were 1386 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 965 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JPM (NYSE:JPM), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 81 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 42 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.4K, with a price of $1154.0 per contract. There were 24 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 296 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VIRT (NASDAQ:VIRT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 116 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 277 contract(s) at a $34.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.7K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 2 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 277 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WFC (NYSE:WFC), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 144 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 198 contract(s) at a $52.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $135.6K, with a price of $685.0 per contract. There were 13368 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 211 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 81 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 52 contract(s) at a $67.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.6K, with a price of $820.0 per contract. There were 2905 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 180 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 53 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.7K, with a price of $1590.0 per contract. There were 3111 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 139 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

