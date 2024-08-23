10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KKR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/23/24 $120.00 $32.0K 112 2.4K LC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $14.00 $35.0K 657 1.4K AFRM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/30/24 $32.00 $30.6K 1.7K 1.3K WFC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $57.50 $36.7K 10.9K 1.2K COIN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/30/24 $202.50 $27.7K 201 962 MS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $105.00 $237.5K 171 344 V CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/30/24 $265.00 $33.0K 355 340 JPM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $210.00 $25.7K 1.4K 133 PYPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $85.00 $92.0K 4.3K 133 RILY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $17.50 $50.8K 2.9K 123

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For KKR (NYSE:KKR), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 1179 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $26.0 per contract. There were 112 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2473 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LC (NYSE:LC), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 56 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 657 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1416 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AFRM (NASDAQ:AFRM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 7 day(s) on August 30, 2024. This event was a transfer of 130 contract(s) at a $32.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.6K, with a price of $235.0 per contract. There were 1756 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1354 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WFC (NYSE:WFC), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 317 contract(s) at a $57.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.7K, with a price of $116.0 per contract. There were 10910 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1229 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on August 30, 2024. This event was a transfer of 60 contract(s) at a $202.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.7K, with a price of $462.0 per contract. There were 201 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 962 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MS (NYSE:MS), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 392 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 214 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $237.5K, with a price of $1110.0 per contract. There were 171 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 344 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For V (NYSE:V), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on August 30, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $265.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 355 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 340 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JPM (NYSE:JPM), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 84 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 46 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $560.0 per contract. There were 1464 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 133 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 511 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $92.0K, with a price of $920.0 per contract. There were 4393 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 133 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RILY (NASDAQ:RILY), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 56 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 41 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.8K, with a price of $1240.0 per contract. There were 2912 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 123 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

