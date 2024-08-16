10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AFRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $30.00 $54.5K 4.8K 1.1K GS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $500.00 $59.1K 1.7K 1.0K CRBG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $29.00 $26.1K 4.3K 1.0K RILY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/23/24 $6.00 $31.8K 197 799 UPST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $50.00 $30.5K 2.7K 672 SQ CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $62.00 $38.0K 3.2K 169 FI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $155.00 $67.8K 256 90 ICE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $150.00 $40.9K 831 67 CME CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $200.00 $34.8K 975 55 COIN PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $140.00 $38.7K 439 30

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For AFRM (NASDAQ:AFRM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 35 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.5K, with a price of $218.0 per contract. There were 4878 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1148 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GS (NYSE:GS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 197 contract(s) at a $500.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.1K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 1760 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1025 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRBG (NYSE:CRBG), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 63 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 308 contract(s) at a $29.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.1K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 4350 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1009 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RILY (NASDAQ:RILY), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on August 23, 2024. Parties traded 398 contract(s) at a $6.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 74 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.8K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 197 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 799 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UPST (NASDAQ:UPST), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 610 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.5K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 2781 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 672 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SQ (NYSE:SQ), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $62.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.0K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 3224 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 169 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FI (NYSE:FI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 59 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.8K, with a price of $1150.0 per contract. There were 256 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 90 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ICE (NYSE:ICE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 63 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.9K, with a price of $650.0 per contract. There were 831 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 67 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CME (NASDAQ:CME), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 41 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.8K, with a price of $850.0 per contract. There were 975 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 55 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 217 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.7K, with a price of $1290.0 per contract. There were 439 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 30 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.