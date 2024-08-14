10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UWMC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $11.00 $39.1K 57 12.8K RILY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $10.00 $26.5K 13.4K 8.3K AFRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $25.00 $203.9K 659 2.2K C CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $60.00 $30.0K 25.7K 1.7K JPM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $180.00 $484.0K 2.3K 1.2K OWL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $18.00 $124.1K 34 855 HOOD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $15.00 $37.0K 5.3K 401 SQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $65.00 $282.0K 2.6K 349 BAC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $45.00 $35.6K 459 200 JEF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $60.00 $33.3K 7.2K 166

• Regarding UWMC (NYSE:UWMC), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 191 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 860 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.1K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 57 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12873 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RILY (NASDAQ:RILY), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 83 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 13425 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8352 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AFRM (NASDAQ:AFRM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 520 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $203.9K, with a price of $1020.0 per contract. There were 659 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2202 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For C (NYSE:C), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 37 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 25733 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1727 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JPM (NYSE:JPM), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 219 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 1100 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $484.0K, with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 2334 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1237 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding OWL (NYSE:OWL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 191 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 855 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $124.1K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 34 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 855 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HOOD (NASDAQ:HOOD), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 520 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.0K, with a price of $740.0 per contract. There were 5373 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 401 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQ (NYSE:SQ), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 156 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 343 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $282.0K, with a price of $824.0 per contract. There were 2647 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 349 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BAC (NYSE:BAC), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 401 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.6K, with a price of $178.0 per contract. There were 459 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JEF (NYSE:JEF), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 128 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 136 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.3K, with a price of $245.0 per contract. There were 7256 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 166 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

