10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOFI CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/13/25 $14.50 $346.3K 21.4K 43.0K HOOD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/13/25 $80.00 $45.5K 8.2K 14.2K WFC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $55.00 $67.1K 15.7K 2.5K JPM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/06/25 $262.50 $29.4K 1.5K 1.5K FI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $170.00 $102.6K 1.0K 1.5K GLXY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $20.00 $27.8K 4.3K 552 ETOR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $80.00 $107.6K 72 103 PYPL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $67.50 $42.7K 1.7K 66 COIN PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $270.00 $129.4K 1.3K 49 PNC PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $175.00 $28.4K 372 37

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding SOFI (NASDAQ:SOFI), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on June 13, 2025. Parties traded 14431 contract(s) at a $14.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $346.3K, with a price of $24.0 per contract. There were 21414 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 43035 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HOOD (NASDAQ:HOOD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 7 day(s) on June 13, 2025. This event was a transfer of 199 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.5K, with a price of $229.0 per contract. There were 8257 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14261 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WFC (NYSE:WFC), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 224 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 658 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.1K, with a price of $102.0 per contract. There were 15795 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2526 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JPM (NYSE:JPM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $262.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.4K, with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 1560 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1545 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FI (NYSE:FI), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 270 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $102.6K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 1021 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1503 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GLXY (NASDAQ:GLXY), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 232 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.8K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 4357 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 552 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ETOR (NASDAQ:ETOR), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 133 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $107.6K, with a price of $1080.0 per contract. There were 72 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 103 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 70 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $67.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.7K, with a price of $855.0 per contract. There were 1710 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 66 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 70 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 38 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $129.4K, with a price of $3410.0 per contract. There were 1390 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 49 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PNC (NYSE:PNC), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 105 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 36 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.4K, with a price of $790.0 per contract. There were 372 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 37 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

