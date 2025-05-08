10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume C PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $60.00 $35.5K 24.0K 2.0K SEZL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $35.00 $40.1K 4.9K 1.0K RELY CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $22.50 $37.2K 1.5K 805 BX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/30/25 $145.00 $33.1K 769 707 HOOD PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $39.00 $36.4K 775 558 HDB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $70.00 $33.2K 528 317 UPST CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $55.00 $41.6K 519 133 GS CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/23/25 $567.50 $29.9K 4 112 MA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $480.00 $35.4K 126 30 V CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $350.00 $45.5K 147 16

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For C (NYSE:C), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 134 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 237 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.5K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 24071 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2017 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SEZL (NASDAQ:SEZL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 9 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.1K, with a price of $4460.0 per contract. There were 4943 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1035 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RELY (NASDAQ:RELY), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 240 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.2K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 1514 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 805 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BX (NYSE:BX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 22 day(s) on May 30, 2025. This event was a transfer of 99 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.1K, with a price of $335.0 per contract. There were 769 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 707 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HOOD (NASDAQ:HOOD), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 71 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 350 contract(s) at a $39.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.4K, with a price of $104.0 per contract. There were 775 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 558 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HDB (NYSE:HDB), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 43 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 151 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.2K, with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 528 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 317 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UPST (NASDAQ:UPST), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 253 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 35 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.6K, with a price of $1190.0 per contract. There were 519 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 133 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GS (NYSE:GS), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on May 23, 2025. Parties traded 18 contract(s) at a $567.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.9K, with a price of $1665.0 per contract. There were 4 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 112 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MA (NYSE:MA), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 225 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $480.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.4K, with a price of $1180.0 per contract. There were 126 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 30 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding V (NYSE:V), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 406 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.5K, with a price of $4550.0 per contract. There were 147 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

