10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KKR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $100.00 $44.8K 1.2K 1.0K C CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $65.00 $31.2K 6.5K 740 MS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $120.00 $26.5K 6.0K 382 WFC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $67.50 $28.4K 3.9K 324 COIN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $2.50 $664.9K 1.9K 301 PYPL PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $62.50 $38.1K 521 129 AXP PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $255.00 $35.3K 611 111 ALL PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $195.00 $90.0K 127 102 JPM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $175.00 $30.3K 0 60 GS CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/25/25 $450.00 $27.1K 117 19

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding KKR (NYSE:KKR), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 115 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.8K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 1298 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1002 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For C (NYSE:C), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 275 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.2K, with a price of $625.0 per contract. There were 6548 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 740 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MS (NYSE:MS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 65 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 130 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $204.0 per contract. There were 6034 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 382 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WFC (NYSE:WFC), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 156 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $67.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.4K, with a price of $710.0 per contract. There were 3976 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 324 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 65 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 39 contract(s) at a $2.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $664.9K, with a price of $17050.0 per contract. There were 1933 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 301 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 121 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 57 contract(s) at a $62.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.1K, with a price of $670.0 per contract. There were 521 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 129 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AXP (NYSE:AXP), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 61 contract(s) at a $255.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.3K, with a price of $580.0 per contract. There were 611 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 111 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ALL (NYSE:ALL), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 65 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $90.0K, with a price of $900.0 per contract. There were 127 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 102 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JPM (NYSE:JPM), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 219 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.3K, with a price of $505.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 60 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GS (NYSE:GS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on April 25, 2025. This event was a transfer of 5 contract(s) at a $450.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.1K, with a price of $5437.0 per contract. There were 117 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

