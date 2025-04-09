10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NLY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $19.00 $27.3K 4.1K 3.0K BAC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $38.00 $65.3K 3.3K 2.1K PYPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $60.00 $52.6K 5.9K 662 XYZ CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/11/25 $50.00 $30.6K 1.3K 481 HOOD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $60.00 $73.5K 5.6K 170 C PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/25/25 $63.00 $106.4K 240 155 COIN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $7.50 $103.2K 2.0K 58 AXP PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $250.00 $85.0K 359 25 MS CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $65.00 $37.7K 0 10 GS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $480.00 $48.0K 9 9

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding BAC (NYSE:BAC), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 345 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 94 contract(s) at a $38.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.3K, with a price of $695.0 per contract. There were 3325 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2153 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 254 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 53 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.6K, with a price of $994.0 per contract. There were 5911 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 662 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XYZ (NYSE:XYZ), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on April 11, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.6K, with a price of $306.0 per contract. There were 1368 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 481 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HOOD (NASDAQ:HOOD), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 646 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.5K, with a price of $735.0 per contract. There were 5665 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 170 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For C (NYSE:C), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 16 day(s) on April 25, 2025. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $63.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $106.4K, with a price of $710.0 per contract. There were 240 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 155 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 254 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 7 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $103.2K, with a price of $14746.0 per contract. There were 2027 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 58 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AXP (NYSE:AXP), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 163 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $85.0K, with a price of $3400.0 per contract. There were 359 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 25 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MS (NYSE:MS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 128 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.7K, with a price of $3770.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GS (NYSE:GS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 226 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 9 contract(s) at a $480.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.0K, with a price of $5335.0 per contract. There were 9 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AXP

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 Citigroup Maintains Neutral Neutral

