10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NU CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $12.00 $475.0K 32.0K 5.4K MS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $98.00 $26.3K 39 3.5K STWD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $18.00 $34.7K 6.4K 2.6K COIN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $150.00 $68.1K 2.9K 2.5K JPM PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $200.00 $49.7K 3.2K 1.5K WFC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $45.00 $62.1K 10.8K 1.2K MA PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $410.00 $456.0K 742 978 SQ CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $70.00 $27.9K 11.2K 958 BAC PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $36.00 $26.6K 7.2K 742 UPST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $20.00 $52.1K 2.0K 122

• Regarding NU (NYSE:NU), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 165 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 5000 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $475.0K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 32057 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5428 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MS (NYSE:MS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 11 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 438 contract(s) at a $98.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 221 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.3K, with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 39 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3527 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding STWD (NYSE:STWD), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 165 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 188 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.7K, with a price of $185.0 per contract. There were 6424 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2626 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 46 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.1K, with a price of $683.0 per contract. There were 2973 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2548 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JPM (NYSE:JPM), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 74 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 43 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.7K, with a price of $1156.0 per contract. There were 3224 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1577 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WFC (NYSE:WFC), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 46 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 47 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.1K, with a price of $62.0 per contract. There were 10818 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1214 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MA (NYSE:MA), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 46 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 960 contract(s) at a $410.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $456.0K, with a price of $475.0 per contract. There were 742 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 978 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQ (NYSE:SQ), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 46 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 285 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.9K, with a price of $98.0 per contract. There were 11259 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 958 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BAC (NYSE:BAC), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 46 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 202 contract(s) at a $36.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.6K, with a price of $132.0 per contract. There were 7227 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 742 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UPST (NASDAQ:UPST), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 165 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 66 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.1K, with a price of $790.0 per contract. There were 2032 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 122 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

