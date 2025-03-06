10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BAC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/07/25 $41.00 $43.9K 3.1K 5.1K NU CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $12.00 $48.0K 7.5K 2.9K IBKR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $175.00 $93.1K 452 1.0K BX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $85.00 $56.1K 14 500 AFRM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $60.00 $616.5K 1.6K 450 HOOD PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $60.00 $29.8K 1.6K 254 PYPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $67.50 $25.2K 3.2K 215 COIN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/14/25 $215.00 $30.6K 595 189 SOFI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $17.00 $52.8K 3.2K 169 JPM CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $260.00 $33.0K 47 123

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For BAC (NYSE:BAC), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on March 7, 2025. This event was a transfer of 700 contract(s) at a $41.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.9K, with a price of $63.0 per contract. There were 3134 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5118 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NU (NYSE:NU), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 71 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.0K, with a price of $48.0 per contract. There were 7561 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2959 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IBKR (NASDAQ:IBKR), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 274 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $93.1K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 452 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1010 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BX (NYSE:BX), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 680 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 132 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.1K, with a price of $425.0 per contract. There were 14 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AFRM (NASDAQ:AFRM), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 316 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 450 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $616.5K, with a price of $1370.0 per contract. There were 1687 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 450 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HOOD (NASDAQ:HOOD), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 316 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 15 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.8K, with a price of $1990.0 per contract. There were 1626 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 254 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $67.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $253.0 per contract. There were 3241 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 215 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on March 14, 2025. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $215.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.6K, with a price of $1231.0 per contract. There were 595 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 189 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SOFI (NASDAQ:SOFI), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 42 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 120 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.8K, with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 3282 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 169 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JPM (NYSE:JPM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 379 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 15 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $2200.0 per contract. There were 47 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 123 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

