10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOFI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $16.00 $53.8K 3.3K 6.2K PYPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/07/25 $71.00 $26.8K 5.3K 2.7K C CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $80.00 $329.2K 46.8K 1.2K IBKR PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $210.00 $46.3K 1.1K 300 COIN CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $2.50 $109.6K 249 227 JPM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $360.00 $35.7K 1.5K 150 WFC CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $80.00 $38.7K 11.6K 143 MA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $400.00 $72.8K 16 70 BK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $87.50 $49.6K 41 32 AXP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $270.00 $42.8K 381 31

• For SOFI (NASDAQ:SOFI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 74 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 448 contract(s) at a $16.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.8K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 3331 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6230 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on March 7, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $71.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.8K, with a price of $134.0 per contract. There were 5322 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2757 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For C (NYSE:C), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 74 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 823 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $329.2K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 46813 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1233 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IBKR (NASDAQ:IBKR), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 61 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.3K, with a price of $760.0 per contract. There were 1117 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 300 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 291 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 5 contract(s) at a $2.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $109.6K, with a price of $21930.0 per contract. There were 249 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 227 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JPM (NYSE:JPM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 319 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $360.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.7K, with a price of $238.0 per contract. There were 1509 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 150 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WFC (NYSE:WFC), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 109 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 87 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.7K, with a price of $445.0 per contract. There were 11662 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 143 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MA (NYSE:MA), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 683 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 70 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.8K, with a price of $1040.0 per contract. There were 16 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 70 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BK (NYSE:BK), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 683 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 32 contract(s) at a $87.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.6K, with a price of $1550.0 per contract. There were 41 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 32 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AXP (NYSE:AXP), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 319 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.8K, with a price of $1428.0 per contract. There were 381 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 31 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

