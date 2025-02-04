10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume C PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/14/25 $80.00 $40.4K 3.0K 2.2K PAGS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $15.00 $33.5K 7.6K 1.9K FUTU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/07/25 $100.00 $39.8K 751 1.0K IBKR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $240.00 $149.7K 700 593 LMND PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/14/25 $34.00 $102.5K 15 520 FLG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $11.00 $50.9K 2.4K 394 XYZ CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/07/25 $87.00 $45.9K 119 351 MCY PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $40.00 $48.2K 643 267 HOOD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $55.00 $377.9K 853 203 TIGR CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $7.00 $31.3K 487 60

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding C (NYSE:C), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on February 14, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.4K, with a price of $202.0 per contract. There were 3059 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2259 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PAGS (NYSE:PAGS), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 346 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 1119 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.5K, with a price of $30.0 per contract. There were 7677 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1928 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FUTU (NASDAQ:FUTU), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on February 7, 2025. Parties traded 191 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.8K, with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 751 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1054 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IBKR (NASDAQ:IBKR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 227 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 79 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $149.7K, with a price of $1890.0 per contract. There were 700 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 593 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LMND (NYSE:LMND), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on February 14, 2025. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $34.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $102.5K, with a price of $205.0 per contract. There were 15 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 520 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FLG (NYSE:FLG), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 72 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 392 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.9K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 2490 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 394 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XYZ (NYSE:XYZ), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on February 7, 2025. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $87.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.9K, with a price of $153.0 per contract. There were 119 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 351 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MCY (NYSE:MCY), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 45 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.2K, with a price of $193.0 per contract. There were 643 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 267 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HOOD (NASDAQ:HOOD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 710 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $377.9K, with a price of $1890.0 per contract. There were 853 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 203 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TIGR (NASDAQ:TIGR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 45 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 310 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.3K, with a price of $101.0 per contract. There were 487 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 60 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

