10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BAC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $44.00 $69.6K 15.2K 1.3K GS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $300.00 $31.1K 569 952 JPM CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $250.00 $58.5K 8.0K 841 C CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $70.00 $34.1K 52.2K 749 IBKR CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $195.00 $68.8K 353 424 ABR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $15.00 $31.6K 3.6K 227 TRV CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $250.00 $66.6K 440 129 CME CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $250.00 $26.6K 278 126 LMND PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $38.00 $38.4K 39 121 AFRM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $70.00 $29.1K 383 96

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding BAC (NYSE:BAC), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 49 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 162 contract(s) at a $44.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.6K, with a price of $430.0 per contract. There were 15296 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1320 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GS (NYSE:GS), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 49 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 1 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.1K, with a price of $31187.0 per contract. There were 569 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 952 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JPM (NYSE:JPM), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.5K, with a price of $585.0 per contract. There were 8043 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 841 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For C (NYSE:C), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 49 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 102 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.1K, with a price of $335.0 per contract. There were 52204 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 749 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IBKR (NASDAQ:IBKR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 21 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.8K, with a price of $344.0 per contract. There were 353 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 424 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABR (NYSE:ABR), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 112 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 226 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.6K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 3648 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 227 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TRV (NYSE:TRV), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 36 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.6K, with a price of $1850.0 per contract. There were 440 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 129 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CME (NASDAQ:CME), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 112 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 70 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.6K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 278 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 126 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LMND (NYSE:LMND), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 112 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 120 contract(s) at a $38.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.4K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 39 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 121 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AFRM (NASDAQ:AFRM), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 21 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 60 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.1K, with a price of $485.0 per contract. There were 383 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 96 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

