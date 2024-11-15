10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COIN CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/22/24 $320.00 $127.0K 1.3K 4.1K RITM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $10.00 $75.2K 4.5K 1.5K STNE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $5.00 $285.4K 26 1.5K BAC PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $43.00 $120.0K 1.1K 1.0K C CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $65.00 $63.1K 48.3K 722 PYPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/22/24 $86.00 $42.0K 3.4K 602 PGR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $255.00 $77.5K 14 260 WFC CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $100.00 $25.0K 501 200 PRU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $125.00 $134.6K 330 163 HOOD CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $45.00 $25.9K 189 130

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on November 22, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $127.0K, with a price of $635.0 per contract. There were 1321 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4120 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RITM (NYSE:RITM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 1003 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.2K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 4589 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1515 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding STNE (NASDAQ:STNE), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 791 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 499 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $285.4K, with a price of $572.0 per contract. There were 26 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1513 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BAC (NYSE:BAC), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 126 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $43.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $120.0K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 1124 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1003 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For C (NYSE:C), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 63 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 112 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.1K, with a price of $564.0 per contract. There were 48320 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 722 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on November 22, 2024. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $86.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.0K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 3456 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 602 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PGR (NYSE:PGR), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 63 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 76 contract(s) at a $255.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.5K, with a price of $1020.0 per contract. There were 14 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 260 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WFC (NYSE:WFC), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 791 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 501 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PRU (NYSE:PRU), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 217 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 162 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $134.6K, with a price of $834.0 per contract. There were 330 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 163 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HOOD (NASDAQ:HOOD), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 217 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.9K, with a price of $259.0 per contract. There were 189 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 130 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

