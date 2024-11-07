10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TOST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $36.00 $55.2K 83 3.7K JPM PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/08/24 $240.00 $29.0K 2.9K 3.5K AFRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/08/24 $60.00 $25.2K 1.0K 2.3K UPST PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $50.00 $52.3K 1.7K 2.3K BAC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/08/24 $44.00 $155.6K 7.0K 2.2K PYPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $85.00 $194.9K 12.0K 1.6K FUTU CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $130.00 $263.0K 782 1.3K COIN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/29/24 $270.00 $58.8K 1.4K 688 FHN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $21.00 $28.4K 0 154 AXP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $390.00 $28.1K 52 152

• Regarding TOST (NYSE:TOST), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 670 contract(s) at a $36.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 55 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.2K, with a price of $83.0 per contract. There were 83 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3735 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JPM (NYSE:JPM), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on November 8, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $290.0 per contract. There were 2990 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3504 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AFRM (NASDAQ:AFRM), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on November 8, 2024. Parties traded 265 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 1025 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2377 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UPST (NASDAQ:UPST), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 161 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.3K, with a price of $325.0 per contract. There were 1735 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2353 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BAC (NYSE:BAC), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on November 8, 2024. Parties traded 1727 contract(s) at a $44.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 141 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $155.6K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 7064 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2203 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 71 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 619 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $194.9K, with a price of $315.0 per contract. There were 12069 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1604 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FUTU (NASDAQ:FUTU), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 43 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 616 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $263.0K, with a price of $427.0 per contract. There were 782 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1387 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on November 29, 2024. Parties traded 48 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.8K, with a price of $1225.0 per contract. There were 1473 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 688 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FHN (NYSE:FHN), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 106 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 154 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.4K, with a price of $185.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 154 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AXP (NYSE:AXP), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 316 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 62 contract(s) at a $390.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.1K, with a price of $457.0 per contract. There were 52 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 152 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

