10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PYPL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/02/24 $64.00 $64.2K 11.4K 4.8K WFC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $65.00 $59.9K 1.2K 988 MA CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $480.00 $30.1K 715 684 ICE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $170.00 $44.0K 19 367 TOST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $30.00 $41.1K 3.6K 234 TRUP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $32.50 $35.2K 841 128 SQ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $60.00 $25.4K 1.4K 125 MS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $105.00 $39.5K 811 124 COIN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/02/24 $260.00 $26.7K 1.4K 87 MTB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $220.00 $30.0K 2 60

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 2 day(s) on August 2, 2024. This event was a transfer of 261 contract(s) at a $64.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 107 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.2K, with a price of $246.0 per contract. There were 11490 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4888 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WFC (NYSE:WFC), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 79 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.9K, with a price of $600.0 per contract. There were 1262 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 988 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MA (NYSE:MA), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 51 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 49 contract(s) at a $480.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.1K, with a price of $615.0 per contract. There were 715 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 684 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ICE (NYSE:ICE), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 107 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 367 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.0K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 19 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 367 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TOST (NYSE:TOST), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 534 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 71 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.1K, with a price of $580.0 per contract. There were 3624 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 234 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TRUP (NASDAQ:TRUP), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 16 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 63 contract(s) at a $32.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.2K, with a price of $560.0 per contract. There were 841 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 128 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SQ (NYSE:SQ), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 51 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 38 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $671.0 per contract. There were 1415 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 125 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MS (NYSE:MS), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 107 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 67 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.5K, with a price of $590.0 per contract. There were 811 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 124 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on August 2, 2024. Parties traded 9 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $2975.0 per contract. There were 1437 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 87 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MTB (NYSE:MTB), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 324 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 60 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 2 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 60 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

