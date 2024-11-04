10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume C CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $65.00 $40.1K 45.0K 4.6K WFC CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $72.50 $501.0K 3.2K 3.0K WU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $12.00 $278.1K 7.3K 2.4K SOFI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $16.00 $76.7K 4.1K 2.0K PMT PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $12.50 $130.0K 2.0K 2.0K RKT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $16.50 $79.3K 246 1.0K COIN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/08/24 $185.00 $32.3K 2.3K 841 BAC PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/08/24 $44.50 $62.0K 107 805 UPST PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/08/24 $50.00 $57.5K 624 612 FUTU CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $100.00 $26.2K 1.3K 310

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding C (NYSE:C), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 451 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.1K, with a price of $89.0 per contract. There were 45098 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4686 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WFC (NYSE:WFC), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 137 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 3000 contract(s) at a $72.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $501.0K, with a price of $167.0 per contract. There were 3283 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3052 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WU (NYSE:WU), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 11 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 2417 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 53 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $278.1K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 7339 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2459 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SOFI (NASDAQ:SOFI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 137 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1784 contract(s) at a $16.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.7K, with a price of $43.0 per contract. There were 4156 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2025 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PMT (NYSE:PMT), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 164 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 2000 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $130.0K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 2081 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2003 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RKT (NYSE:RKT), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 882 contract(s) at a $16.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $79.3K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 246 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1021 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on November 8, 2024. This event was a transfer of 44 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.3K, with a price of $735.0 per contract. There were 2338 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 841 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BAC (NYSE:BAC), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on November 8, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $44.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.0K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 107 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 805 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UPST (NASDAQ:UPST), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on November 8, 2024. Parties traded 92 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.5K, with a price of $625.0 per contract. There were 624 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 612 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FUTU (NASDAQ:FUTU), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 46 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $875.0 per contract. There were 1337 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 310 contract(s) were bought and sold.

