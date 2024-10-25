10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $13.00 $28.5K 37.4K 2.3K RELY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $15.00 $73.5K 402 420 PNC PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/01/24 $182.50 $30.0K 378 300 PYPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $80.00 $26.0K 6.1K 245 COIN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.00 $82.7K 886 220 MS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/01/24 $102.00 $70.9K 219 209 UBS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $20.00 $229.5K 0 180 WFC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $60.00 $51.9K 17.1K 126 FUTU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/01/24 $75.00 $117.7K 471 100 BX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $155.00 $27.9K 3.5K 52

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NU (NYSE:NU), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 2027 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $14.0 per contract. There were 37469 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2329 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RELY (NASDAQ:RELY), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 84 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 420 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.5K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 402 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 420 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PNC (NYSE:PNC), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on November 1, 2024. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $182.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 378 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 300 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $520.0 per contract. There were 6173 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 245 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 448 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 4 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $82.7K, with a price of $20695.0 per contract. There were 886 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 220 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MS (NYSE:MS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on November 1, 2024. This event was a transfer of 47 contract(s) at a $102.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.9K, with a price of $1510.0 per contract. There were 219 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 209 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UBS (NYSE:UBS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 203 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 180 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $229.5K, with a price of $1275.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 180 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WFC (NYSE:WFC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 21 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.9K, with a price of $514.0 per contract. There were 17107 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 126 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FUTU (NASDAQ:FUTU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on November 1, 2024. This event was a transfer of 64 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 64 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $117.7K, with a price of $1840.0 per contract. There were 471 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BX (NYSE:BX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 21 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.9K, with a price of $1372.0 per contract. There were 3531 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 52 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.