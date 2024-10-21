10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AGNC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/22/24 $10.00 $34.0K 583 12.4K MS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $125.00 $27.9K 1.8K 2.0K PYPL PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $50.00 $25.3K 2.7K 657 COIN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $180.00 $63.0K 2.5K 627 WAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $70.00 $141.8K 182 300 FUTU PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $70.00 $137.8K 18 262 USB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $47.50 $51.4K 22 200 BK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $75.00 $104.7K 3 136 IVZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $17.00 $27.2K 480 100 JPM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $220.00 $38.9K 6.0K 64

• For AGNC (NASDAQ:AGNC), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 32 day(s) on November 22, 2024. This event was a transfer of 2000 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 43 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $17.0 per contract. There were 583 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12461 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MS (NYSE:MS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 60 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 158 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.9K, with a price of $177.0 per contract. There were 1864 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2076 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 151 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 650 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.3K, with a price of $39.0 per contract. There were 2717 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 657 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 84 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.0K, with a price of $750.0 per contract. There were 2596 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 627 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WAL (NYSE:WAL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 88 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $141.8K, with a price of $1418.0 per contract. There were 182 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 300 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FUTU (NASDAQ:FUTU), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 207 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 260 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $137.8K, with a price of $530.0 per contract. There were 18 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 262 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For USB (NYSE:USB), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 333 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 98 contract(s) at a $47.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.4K, with a price of $525.0 per contract. There were 22 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BK (NYSE:BK), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 333 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 136 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $104.7K, with a price of $770.0 per contract. There were 3 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 136 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IVZ (NYSE:IVZ), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 452 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 94 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.2K, with a price of $290.0 per contract. There were 480 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JPM (NYSE:JPM), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 88 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.9K, with a price of $1297.0 per contract. There were 6049 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 64 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

