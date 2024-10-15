10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOFI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $10.00 $32.0K 37.9K 24.7K GS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $520.00 $30.9K 1.8K 2.5K DLO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $9.00 $60.0K 8.1K 2.2K AIG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $65.00 $39.7K 3.0K 1.4K JPM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $230.00 $50.2K 329 641 C PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $62.50 $38.2K 14.6K 583 PYPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/25/24 $81.00 $49.4K 428 580 SQ CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $65.00 $181.8K 7.1K 320 COIN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $190.00 $52.1K 1.4K 312 TOST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $30.00 $44.1K 13.3K 278

• Regarding SOFI (NASDAQ:SOFI), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $32.0 per contract. There were 37954 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 24751 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GS (NYSE:GS), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $520.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.9K, with a price of $774.0 per contract. There were 1853 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2541 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DLO (NASDAQ:DLO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 66 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 600 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.0K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 8135 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AIG (NYSE:AIG), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 66 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 884 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 81 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.7K, with a price of $45.0 per contract. There were 3000 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1418 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JPM (NYSE:JPM), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 66 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 46 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.2K, with a price of $1092.0 per contract. There were 329 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 641 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For C (NYSE:C), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 248 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 75 contract(s) at a $62.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.2K, with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 14630 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 583 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on October 25, 2024. Parties traded 485 contract(s) at a $81.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.4K, with a price of $102.0 per contract. There were 428 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 580 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SQ (NYSE:SQ), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 66 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 170 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $181.8K, with a price of $1070.0 per contract. There were 7137 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 320 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 94 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 15 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.1K, with a price of $3475.0 per contract. There were 1417 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 312 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TOST (NYSE:TOST), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 458 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 73 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.1K, with a price of $605.0 per contract. There were 13373 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 278 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

