10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TIGR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $17.00 $27.5K 0 7.5K FUTU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $150.00 $156.0K 1.3K 5.2K HOOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/04/24 $22.00 $26.0K 1.9K 1.7K BX PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $140.00 $270.0K 1.2K 1.5K BAC PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $40.00 $47.2K 5.2K 1.1K HIG CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $120.00 $28.7K 1.0K 391 MMC CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $195.00 $242.1K 87 130 RKT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $15.00 $36.4K 251 50 NU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.00 $26.5K 4.2K 49 MA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/04/24 $482.50 $26.6K 10 22

• Regarding TIGR (NASDAQ:TIGR), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 1100 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $25.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7509 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FUTU (NASDAQ:FUTU), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 306 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $156.0K, with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 1339 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5207 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HOOD (NASDAQ:HOOD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on October 4, 2024. This event was a transfer of 466 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $56.0 per contract. There were 1942 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1708 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BX (NYSE:BX), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 43 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 900 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $270.0K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 1222 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BAC (NYSE:BAC), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 43 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 236 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.2K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 5276 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1123 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HIG (NYSE:HIG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 15 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 379 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.7K, with a price of $77.0 per contract. There were 1094 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 391 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MMC (NYSE:MMC), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 15 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 90 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $242.1K, with a price of $2690.0 per contract. There were 87 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 130 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RKT (NYSE:RKT), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 834 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.4K, with a price of $730.0 per contract. There were 251 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NU (NYSE:NU), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 470 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 39 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $680.0 per contract. There were 4232 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 49 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MA (NYSE:MA), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on October 4, 2024. Parties traded 22 contract(s) at a $482.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.6K, with a price of $1213.0 per contract. There were 10 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 22 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

