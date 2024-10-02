10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DFS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/11/24 $130.00 $202.0K 48 3.2K FUTU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/11/24 $120.00 $51.0K 366 1.9K BAC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $40.00 $35.8K 4.3K 569 GS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $400.00 $38.5K 1.6K 483 BEN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $17.50 $29.9K 604 342 COIN PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/11/24 $157.50 $46.9K 203 266 C CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/17/26 $75.00 $27.9K 5.4K 154 PYPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $75.00 $49.0K 10.0K 136 PGR PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $230.00 $34.2K 249 112 SQ PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/04/24 $67.00 $29.1K 691 81

• Regarding DFS (NYSE:DFS), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on October 11, 2024. Parties traded 1010 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $202.0K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 48 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3261 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FUTU (NASDAQ:FUTU), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on October 11, 2024. Parties traded 102 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.0K, with a price of $505.0 per contract. There were 366 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1973 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BAC (NYSE:BAC), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 79 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.8K, with a price of $239.0 per contract. There were 4310 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 569 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GS (NYSE:GS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 79 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 4 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.5K, with a price of $9652.0 per contract. There were 1688 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 483 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BEN (NYSE:BEN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 197 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 90 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.9K, with a price of $331.0 per contract. There were 604 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 342 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on October 11, 2024. Parties traded 127 contract(s) at a $157.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.9K, with a price of $369.0 per contract. There were 203 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 266 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding C (NYSE:C), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 653 day(s) on July 17, 2026. Parties traded 65 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.9K, with a price of $430.0 per contract. There were 5400 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 154 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 107 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.0K, with a price of $490.0 per contract. There were 10058 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 136 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PGR (NYSE:PGR), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 471 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.2K, with a price of $1710.0 per contract. There were 249 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 112 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQ (NYSE:SQ), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on October 4, 2024. Parties traded 103 contract(s) at a $67.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.1K, with a price of $283.0 per contract. There were 691 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 81 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

