10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PYPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $80.00 $1.5 million 5.0K 2.0K WFC CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $57.50 $29.4K 9.3K 1.2K GPN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $100.00 $26.0K 589 1.0K SQ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $62.00 $33.3K 900 835 CUBI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $42.50 $37.5K 10 502 V PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $255.00 $72.5K 512 267 USB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $42.50 $104.9K 837 250 JPM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $195.00 $30.5K 4.0K 177 COIN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/04/24 $167.50 $33.7K 175 157 AFRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $52.50 $29.6K 18 154

• Regarding PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 177 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 2000 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.5 million, with a price of $760.0 per contract. There were 5089 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2055 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WFC (NYSE:WFC), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 51 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $57.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.4K, with a price of $98.0 per contract. There were 9343 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1209 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GPN (NYSE:GPN), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 70 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $372.0 per contract. There were 589 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1040 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQ (NYSE:SQ), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 66 contract(s) at a $62.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.3K, with a price of $505.0 per contract. There were 900 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 835 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CUBI (NYSE:CUBI), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $42.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.5K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 10 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 502 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For V (NYSE:V), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 86 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 145 contract(s) at a $255.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.5K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 512 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 267 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For USB (NYSE:USB), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 268 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $42.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $104.9K, with a price of $525.0 per contract. There were 837 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 250 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JPM (NYSE:JPM), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 51 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.5K, with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 4051 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 177 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on October 4, 2024. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $167.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.7K, with a price of $679.0 per contract. There were 175 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 157 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AFRM (NASDAQ:AFRM), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 359 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 32 contract(s) at a $52.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.6K, with a price of $925.0 per contract. There were 18 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 154 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

