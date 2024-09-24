10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOFI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $8.00 $86.1K 35.6K 2.9K SCHW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $69.00 $75.7K 19 1.0K COF PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $140.00 $156.0K 540 408 MA PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $500.00 $49.5K 355 345 BX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $170.00 $64.0K 384 326 FUTU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $85.00 $69.1K 1.2K 259 BAC PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $37.00 $31.0K 37.2K 200 EG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $370.00 $35.0K 1 150 RKT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $19.00 $25.2K 607 144 AXP CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $240.00 $25.6K 7.6K 105

• For SOFI (NASDAQ:SOFI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 115 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $86.1K, with a price of $86.0 per contract. There were 35685 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2907 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SCHW (NYSE:SCHW), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 1065 contract(s) at a $69.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.7K, with a price of $71.0 per contract. There were 19 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1067 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COF (NYSE:COF), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 52 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $156.0K, with a price of $520.0 per contract. There were 540 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 408 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MA (NYSE:MA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 52 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 23 contract(s) at a $500.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.5K, with a price of $2155.0 per contract. There were 355 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 345 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BX (NYSE:BX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 178 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 80 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.0K, with a price of $800.0 per contract. There were 384 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 326 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FUTU (NASDAQ:FUTU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 115 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 144 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.1K, with a price of $480.0 per contract. There were 1219 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 259 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BAC (NYSE:BAC), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 479 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $37.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 37245 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EG (NYSE:EG), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 52 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $370.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $700.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 150 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RKT (NYSE:RKT), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 87 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 144 contract(s) at a $19.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 607 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 144 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AXP (NYSE:AXP), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 479 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 5 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $5130.0 per contract. There were 7683 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 105 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

