10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PYPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $80.00 $34.7K 20.6K 6.1K ABR CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $16.00 $80.0K 3.9K 4.1K SCHW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $62.50 $27.7K 8.4K 3.1K C CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/11/24 $64.00 $69.5K 109 1.4K SQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $70.00 $31.4K 2.7K 1.1K VLY PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $10.00 $110.0K 785 1.0K COIN CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $190.00 $61.9K 745 867 FUTU CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $90.00 $72.9K 32 503 JPM PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $220.00 $57.6K 535 245 FI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $145.00 $72.4K 1.3K 228

• Regarding PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 120 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 61 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.7K, with a price of $570.0 per contract. There were 20661 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6183 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABR (NYSE:ABR), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 4000 contract(s) at a $16.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.0K, with a price of $20.0 per contract. There were 3995 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4128 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SCHW (NYSE:SCHW), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 29 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 165 contract(s) at a $62.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.7K, with a price of $168.0 per contract. There were 8421 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3131 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding C (NYSE:C), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on October 11, 2024. Parties traded 781 contract(s) at a $64.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.5K, with a price of $89.0 per contract. There were 109 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1409 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQ (NYSE:SQ), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 109 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.4K, with a price of $288.0 per contract. There were 2785 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1179 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VLY (NASDAQ:VLY), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 120 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $110.0K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 785 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 29 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 96 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.9K, with a price of $645.0 per contract. There were 745 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 867 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FUTU (NASDAQ:FUTU), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 155 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.9K, with a price of $243.0 per contract. There were 32 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 503 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JPM (NYSE:JPM), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 92 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.6K, with a price of $1450.0 per contract. There were 535 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 245 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FI (NYSE:FI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 120 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.4K, with a price of $3620.0 per contract. There were 1372 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 228 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

