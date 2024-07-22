10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TFC CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $45.00 $636.3K 895 10.1K UPST CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $17.50 $119.0K 4.7K 3.2K JPM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/26/24 $210.00 $30.9K 1.2K 2.1K COIN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/26/24 $262.50 $32.0K 99 439 BX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $145.00 $53.1K 2.4K 238 V CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $275.00 $167.7K 279 159 TRV PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $200.00 $47.0K 140 107 HAFC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $17.50 $30.0K 314 100 CUBI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $60.00 $27.3K 48 96 MCO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $430.00 $38.5K 33 83

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TFC (NYSE:TFC), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 9790 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $636.3K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 895 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10196 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UPST (NASDAQ:UPST), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 151 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $119.0K, with a price of $1190.0 per contract. There were 4744 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3253 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JPM (NYSE:JPM), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on July 26, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.9K, with a price of $154.0 per contract. There were 1249 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2138 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on July 26, 2024. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $262.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $802.0 per contract. There were 99 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 439 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BX (NYSE:BX), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 179 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 55 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.1K, with a price of $964.0 per contract. There were 2429 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 238 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding V (NYSE:V), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 151 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 144 contract(s) at a $275.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 46 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $167.7K, with a price of $1165.0 per contract. There were 279 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 159 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TRV (NYSE:TRV), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 88 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.0K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 140 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 107 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HAFC (NASDAQ:HAFC), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 88 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 314 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CUBI (NYSE:CUBI), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 25 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 76 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 48 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 96 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MCO (NYSE:MCO), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 82 contract(s) at a $430.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.5K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 33 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 83 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

