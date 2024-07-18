10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BAC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $42.00 $49.2K 23.3K 2.0K COIN CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $250.00 $36.8K 34.4K 1.0K WFC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $65.00 $61.0K 14.5K 673 SQ CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $70.00 $63.1K 9.5K 249 PYPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $60.00 $126.7K 7.4K 130 PNFP CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $105.00 $36.7K 0 121 WEX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $170.00 $38.0K 79 66 MS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $80.00 $77.6K 16.6K 36 AXP CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $250.00 $50.4K 397 22 FCNCA CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $2200.00 $86.1K 1 20

• Regarding BAC (NYSE:BAC), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on July 19, 2024. Parties traded 347 contract(s) at a $42.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.2K, with a price of $142.0 per contract. There were 23390 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2005 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 29 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 22 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.8K, with a price of $1675.0 per contract. There were 34495 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1082 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WFC (NYSE:WFC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 183 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.0K, with a price of $244.0 per contract. There were 14559 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 673 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQ (NYSE:SQ), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 64 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.1K, with a price of $631.0 per contract. There were 9503 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 249 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 64 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 275 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $126.7K, with a price of $461.0 per contract. There were 7407 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 130 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PNFP (NASDAQ:PNFP), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 218 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 75 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.7K, with a price of $490.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 121 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WEX (NYSE:WEX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 183 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 13 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.0K, with a price of $2925.0 per contract. There were 79 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 66 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MS (NYSE:MS), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 183 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 971 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.6K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 16601 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 36 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AXP (NYSE:AXP), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 120 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.4K, with a price of $1680.0 per contract. There were 397 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 22 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FCNCA (NASDAQ:FCNCA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 218 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 15 contract(s) at a $2200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $86.1K, with a price of $5746.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

