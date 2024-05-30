10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COIN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $300.00 $117.7K 5.8K 3.0K BAC CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $45.00 $266.7K 2.4K 2.1K AGNC CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.00 $27.3K 974 1.0K C PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $60.00 $729.0K 7.7K 1.0K SQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/31/24 $68.00 $50.8K 1.2K 462 BX CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $125.00 $42.3K 5.2K 447 JPM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $230.00 $52.6K 835 308 LU CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $2.00 $50.8K 684 200 V CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $270.00 $56.6K 34 30 GS PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $480.00 $29.5K 7 9

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 50 day(s) on July 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 108 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $117.7K, with a price of $1090.0 per contract. There were 5812 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3004 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BAC (NYSE:BAC), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 295 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 2100 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $266.7K, with a price of $127.0 per contract. There were 2458 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AGNC (NASDAQ:AGNC), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 596 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $455.0 per contract. There were 974 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1084 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding C (NYSE:C), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 932 day(s) on December 18, 2026. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $729.0K, with a price of $729.0 per contract. There were 7731 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQ (NYSE:SQ), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on May 31, 2024. Parties traded 210 contract(s) at a $68.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 70 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.8K, with a price of $242.0 per contract. There were 1273 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 462 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BX (NYSE:BX), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.3K, with a price of $141.0 per contract. There were 5240 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 447 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JPM (NYSE:JPM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 568 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.6K, with a price of $1315.0 per contract. There were 835 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 308 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LU (NYSE:LU), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $2.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.8K, with a price of $254.0 per contract. There were 684 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For V (NYSE:V), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 932 day(s) on December 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 11 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.6K, with a price of $5150.0 per contract. There were 34 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 30 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GS (NYSE:GS), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 78 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 9 contract(s) at a $480.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.5K, with a price of $3280.0 per contract. There were 7 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

