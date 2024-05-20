10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HOOD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $25.00 $65.6K 54.9K 1.7K RITM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $10.00 $168.4K 4.5K 1.0K RILY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $33.00 $44.0K 0 1.0K MS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $95.00 $31.0K 17.0K 406 SQ PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $67.50 $221.2K 1.7K 299 COIN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $280.00 $59.5K 2.1K 291 NU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $10.00 $61.1K 11.1K 264 TOST CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $32.00 $27.0K 578 212 ROOT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $70.00 $49.6K 872 84 AGNC CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/07/24 $3.00 $27.6K 0 83

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding HOOD (NASDAQ:HOOD), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 242 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 205 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.6K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 54906 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1763 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RITM (NYSE:RITM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 606 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 1021 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $168.4K, with a price of $165.0 per contract. There were 4558 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1073 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RILY (NASDAQ:RILY), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 32 day(s) on June 21, 2024. This event was a transfer of 220 contract(s) at a $33.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.0K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1050 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MS (NYSE:MS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 32 day(s) on June 21, 2024. This event was a transfer of 47 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $665.0 per contract. There were 17049 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 406 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SQ (NYSE:SQ), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 242 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 299 contract(s) at a $67.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $221.2K, with a price of $740.0 per contract. There were 1748 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 299 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 161 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.5K, with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 2186 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 291 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NU (NYSE:NU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 242 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 239 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.1K, with a price of $256.0 per contract. There were 11194 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 264 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TOST (NYSE:TOST), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 242 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $32.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $270.0 per contract. There were 578 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 212 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ROOT (NASDAQ:ROOT), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 242 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 24 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.6K, with a price of $2070.0 per contract. There were 872 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 84 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AGNC (NASDAQ:AGNC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 18 day(s) on June 7, 2024. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $3.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.6K, with a price of $690.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 83 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

