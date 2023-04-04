10 Features That Can Increase Your Home’s Sale Price, From Pizza Ovens to ‘She Sheds’

The best time of the year to sell a home is upon us, and with buyer demand approaching its highest level since last May, we could be gearing up for a busy spring housing market.

But that doesn’t mean sellers shouldn’t spruce up their homes to appeal to buyers — especially as surging mortgage rates cause listings to sit on the market longer and force many sellers to accept lower bids when negotiating sale price.

New research from real estate listing site Zillow found that buyers who can afford the current market are willing to shell out more for luxury features and personalized spaces, potentially adding up to $17,400 in sale value to a typical U.S. home.

What buyers want

When it comes to buyers who can afford to pay in cash or take out loans while mortgage rates hover between 6% and 7%, custom is king. Zillow says that while unusual features like a backyard putting green may not appeal to every buyer, many will pay more for upgrades that make their home feel personalized.

According to Zillow, buyers just want to have fun.

Post-pandemic buyers value the element of retreat space, making features like pizza ovens and saltwater pools more attractive. Homes with so-called “she sheds” — think man caves, but for women — sit on the market for an average of two days longer than those without but sell for 2.5% more than expected. Sellers can also pocket a 1.2% sale premium for listings that feature wine cellars.

Unique, trendy materials that make a statement can also set listings apart.

On the other hand, dated elements can be a deterrent for many buyers in the current market. For instance, tile countertops and laminate flooring and countertops can decrease a home’s value by 1.1% and 0.6%, respectively.

10 features that increase home value

These features can help your home sell for up to 5.3% more, according to Zillow’s research.

steam oven

pizza oven

professional appliances

terrazzo

she shed

soapstone

quartz

modern farmhouse

hurricane shutters/storm shutters

mid-century elements

10 features that can sell your home faster

Practicalities and easy adjustments like open shelving can help homes sell up to 5.1 days faster, per Zillow.

doorbell camera

soapstone

open shelving

heat pump

fenced (back)yard

mid-century elements

hardwood

walkability

shiplap

gas furnace

The takeaway

Adding certain trendy features to your house can help it sell faster and for more.

However, Zillow warns that installing fancy highlights just to sell a home won’t automatically give sellers a massive payout. In other words, emphasize cool modern features in listings if you have them — and make practical, less costly upgrades where you can.

