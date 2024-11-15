10 Famous TV and Movie Homes You Can Actually Own (If Your Net Worth is More Than $5 Million)

Ever imagined living in an iconic home from your favorite TV show or movie? New research from Evernest reveals just how close (or rather, how far) you’d have to be to bring that dream to life.

According to the Federal Reserve Bank of St Louis, the median U.S. home sales price as of the third quarter of 2024 is $420,400, but the price tag for these famous properties will leave even the wealthiest stunned.

They evaluated 10 of the most iconic fictional homes and calculated the real-life financial requirements to own these properties–including necessary annual income and net worth.

Spoiler alert: buyers would need to be part of an elite wealth bracket to snag any of these legendary homes!

Downton Abbey Estate — “Downton Abbey”

Location: Hampshire, England

Hampshire, England Value: $400 million

$400 million Annual Income Needed: $98.7 million

$98.7 million Net Worth Required: $376 million

Downton Abbey’s grand estate sits at the top of the list, with an astonishing estimated value of $400 million. Boasting over 30 rooms, this majestic property would require an eye-watering annual income of $98 million and a net worth nearing $376 million. For most fans, the cost alone keeps this British landmark strictly in the realm of on-screen fantasy.

Tony Stark’s Mansion — “Iron Man”

Location: Malibu, California

Malibu, California Value: $117 million

$117 million Annual Income Needed: $28.9 million

$28.9 million Net Worth Required: $110 million

Iron Man’s sleek, cliffside mansion in Malibu is a futuristic marvel, packed with luxury features and breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean. To live like Tony Stark, a buyer’s net worth would have to be over $100 million.

Gatsby’s Mansion — “The Great Gatsby”

Location: Kings Point, Long Island, New York

Kings Point, Long Island, New York Value: $85 million

$85 million Annual Income Needed: $20.9 million

$20.9 million Net Worth Required: $79.9 million

This iconic 10-bedroom Long Island estate symbolizes wealth and excess. While Gatsby threw lavish parties in its massive halls, buying it in real life would require nearly $21 million in annual income and a net worth of around $80 million. Living like Gatsby, it turns out, isn’t cheap.

Scarface Mansion — “Scarface”

Location: Montecito, California

Montecito, California Value: $60 million

$60 million Annual Income Needed: $14.8 million

$14.8 million Net Worth Required: $56.4 million

Though depicted as being in Miami, this famous mansion is actually located in Montecito, California. With its six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and sprawling luxury, it ranks fourth on the list. Owning this piece of cinematic history requires nearly $15 million in yearly income and a net worth of more than $56 million.

Gossip Girl Penthouse — “Gossip Girl”

Location: 5th Avenue, New York City

5th Avenue, New York City Value: $18.9 million

$18.9 million Annual Income Needed: $4.7 million

$4.7 million Net Worth Required: $17.8 million

Located on Manhattan’s exclusive 5th Avenue, this luxury penthouse is the epitome of Upper East Side glamor. Buyers would need a significant $4.7 million in yearly income and a net worth of $17.8 million to live like New York’s elite.

Pemberley Estate — “Pride and Prejudice”

Location: Derbyshire, England

Derbyshire, England Value: $10.9 million

$10.9 million Annual Income Needed: $2.7 million

$2.7 million Net Worth Required: $10.2 million

This historic English estate with over 20 rooms is slightly more accessible, though it still requires an annual income of $2.7 million and a net worth of around $10 million. Fans of Mr. Darcy, take note!

The Godfather House — “The Godfather”

Location: Staten Island, New York

Staten Island, New York Value: $9 million

$9 million Annual Income Needed: $2.2 million

$2.2 million Net Worth Required: $8.7 million

The iconic home of the Corleone family is surprisingly “affordable” compared to many others on this list. However, with an annual income requirement of $2.2 million, it’s still far from accessible for most people.

Full House Victorian — “Full House”

Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Value: $6.5 million

$6.5 million Annual Income Needed: $1.6 million

$1.6 million Net Worth Required: $6.1 million

The Tanner’s home is on the small side compared to the other properties on the list, with five bedrooms and four bathrooms. But fans would still need an income of a $1.6 million annual income and a net worth of $6.1 million.

Lucifer’s Penthouse — “Lucifer”

Location: Hollywood Boulevard, California

Hollywood Boulevard, California Value: $6 million

$6 million Annual Income Needed: $1.5 million

$1.5 million Net Worth Required: $5.6 million

The Hollywood penthouse home of Lucifer costs a cool $6 million, with potential buyers needing an annual income of $1.5 million and a net worth over $5.6 million.

Peaky Blinders Mansion — “Peaky Blinders”

Location: Cheshire, England

Cheshire, England Value: $5.4 million

$5.4 million Annual Income Needed: $1.3 million

$1.3 million Net Worth Required: $5.1 million

Ending the list is the historic Peaky Blinders mansion in the U.K., not in Birmingham, where the show is set, but in Cheshire, England. This eight-bedroom estate calls for an income of $1.3 million and a net worth of $5.1 million to own it.

