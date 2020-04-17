10 ETFs Up More Than 30% in a Month

The latest bouts of data reflect the heavy toll that the coronavirus has taken on economic activities. The weekly jobless claim data showed another 5.245 million Americans filing for unemployment benefits in the week ending Apr 11. This has lifted total claims to 22.03 million over the past four weeks, meaning that the coronavirus-led layoffs erased all the jobs created since the Great Recession in just four weeks.



Retail sales suffered their worst monthly decline on record while industrial production saw the steepest decline since early 1946. The United States lost 701,000 jobs in March for the first time since September 2010. However, the negative news flow was offset by stabilization in the spread of the disease. Initiatives like social distancing and stay-at-home to contain the coronavirus spread are clearly paying off, leading to a slowdown in the number of cases. This has lifted investors’ sentiment lately and raised hopes for re-opening of the economy anytime soon.



President Donald Trump plans to reopen the economy before May 1, claiming that the United States has "passed the peak" of new coronavirus cases, even as the country logged a record number of deaths from the disease. With the easing crisis coupled with massive stimulus by the Fed and the government, the Wall Street strongly rebounded from its Mar 23 low. In particular, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones have risen 18% and 21%, respectively from the lows.



Further, increased progress of drugmakers’ to develop COVID-19 treatment as well as improving prospects of a vaccine added to the strength (read: Healthcare ETFs to Gain on Progress in COVID-19 Antibody Tests).



That being said, we highlight 10 ETFs from different corners of the broad market that have outperformed and gained more than 30% in a month.



InfraCap MLP ETF AMZA – Up 76.9%



This is an actively managed ETF providing exposure to midstream master limited partnerships (MLPs) with an emphasis on high current income. Holding 38 stocks in its basket, the fund is unpopular and illiquid in the MLP space with AUM of $84.1 million and average daily volume of 108,000 shares. The product has higher expense ratio of 2.41%.



North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF URNM – Up 50.8%



This fund offers exposure to 25 companies that are involved in mining, exploration, development, and production of uranium, as well as companies that hold physical uranium or other non-mining assets. It follows the North Shore Global Uranium Mining Index, charging investors 85 bps in annual fee. The ETF has accumulated $3.7 million in its asset base and trades in paltry volume of 5,000 shares per day on average.



iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF RING - Up 49.6%



This ETF offers exposure to companies that derive the majority of their revenues from gold mining. It follows the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners Investable Market Index and holds 35 securities in its portfolio. Canadian firms take half of the portfolio, while the United States and South Africa round out the top three with double-digit exposure each. RING is the cheapest choice in the gold mining space, charging 39 bps in fees and expenses. The fund has been able to manage assets worth $380.8 million and trades in good volume of 357,000 shares per day (read: 5 Reasons Why Gold Mining ETFs & Stocks Have More Room to Run).



Global X Silver Miners ETF SIL – Up 41.9%



This product provides investors access to a broad range of silver mining companies by tracking the Solactive Global Silver Miners Total Return Index. It holds 30 stocks in its basket with Canadian firms taking the largest share at 53.2%, while the United States and Cyprus round off the next two spots. The fund has amassed assets worth $440.3 million and trades in good volume of about 274,000 shares a day. It charges 66 bps in annual fees.



Vesper U.S. Large Cap Short-Term Reversal Strategy ETF UTRN – Up 38.5%



This ETF provides investors with the opportunity to capitalize on the tendency for stocks, which have experienced sharp, short-term declines to quickly bounce back. It attempts to improve on this market anomaly by applying a proprietary methodology — the Chow Ratio — to identify stocks that have the greatest potential for a weekly rebound. It holds 25 stocks in its basket and charges 75 bps in annual fees. The product has managed $42 million in its asset base and trades in average daily volume of 20,000 shares,



ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF ARKG — Up 34.1%



This is an actively managed ETF, focusing on companies likely to benefit from the extension and enhancement of the quality of human and other life by incorporating technological and scientific developments plus improvements and advancements in genomics into their business. With AUM of $598.5 million, the fund holds 35 stocks in its basket and has 0.75% in expense ratio. It trades in average daily volume of 202,000 shares (read: Coronavirus Scare Supports These Biotech ETFs & Stocks).



ARK Innovation ETF ARKK – Up 33.8%



It is an actively managed fund seeking long-term capital appreciation by investing in companies that benefit from the development of new products or services, technological improvements and advancements in scientific research. In total, the fund holds 32 securities in its basket and charges 75 bps in annual fees. The product has gathered $2.4 billion in its asset base and trades in average daily volume of 458,000 shares.



VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF BJK – Up 31.8%



This ETF provides investors with exposure to companies involved in casinos and casino hotels, sports betting, lottery services, gaming services, gaming technology and gaming equipment. It follows the MVIS Global Gaming Index, holding 42 securities in its basket. The product has AUM of $24.3 million and average daily volume of roughly 16,000 shares. It has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a High risk outlook.



Volshares Large Cap ETF VSL – Up 30.6%



This fund seeks to produce alpha returns from beta exposure based on the S&P 500 with an emphasis on realized volatility and market sentiment. It comprises 25 equally weighted large capitalization U.S.-listed companies based on a quantitative, volatility-based methodology. With AUM of $2.7 million and average daily volume of 5,000. The product charges 65 bps in annual fees.



Amplify Online Retail ETF IBUY – Up 30.3%



This ETF offers global exposure to companies that derive 70% or more revenues from online and virtual retail by tracking the EQM Online Retail Index. The fund comprises 47 stocks and has attracted $219.5 million in its asset base. It charges 65 bps in fees per year and trades in average daily volume of 38,000 shares.



Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?



Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week. Get it free >>



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.