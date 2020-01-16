10 ETFs for 2020

(0:30) - Astoria Portfolio Advisors Background

(2:45) - Stock Market Outlook For 2020: Will The Rally Continue?

(7:10) - Will Value Stocks Make A Comeback In 2020?

(12:40) - Are Bonds A Good Place To Invest Right Now?

(17:00) - WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund: IHDG

(21:10) - Emerging Market ETFs: EDIV & MCHI

(25:00) - What Can Investors Expect From Gold and Commodities In 2020?

(29:30) - Episode Roundup: Podcast@Zacks.com

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with John Davi, founder & CEO of Astoria Portfolio Advisors. Astoria is an investment management firm that specializes in ETF managed portfolios.

2019 was a banner year for stocks, the Dow was up 23%, the S&P gained 29%, while the Nasdaq was the big winner with a return of 35%. We discuss the market outlook for 2020.

Growth stocks have significantly outperformed their value peers during the decade, as investors have been chasing growth at any price.

Astoria favors US value stocks for 2020. Can value finally make a comeback after lagging growth for so many years? Their picks include the Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF QVAL, the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund DON and the Invesco KBW Bank ETF KBWB.

US stocks continued to outperform the rest of the world during the past decade. Astoria’s preference for 2020 is international markets, emerging markets value stocks, and high-quality dividend growth stocks in Europe and Japan.

Take a look at the WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund IHDG, the SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF EDIV and the iShares MSCI China ETF MCHI

Gold topped $1,600 per ounce earlier this month, after Iranian missile attacks. We discuss the role of gold and other commodities in a portfolio. Astoria’s picks include the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF GDX and a broad based commodity ETF—the GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy ETF COMB.

Tune into the podcast to learn more about these ETFs.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.