10 Dividend Capture Opportunities to Kick-off June Returns

In the fast-paced and unpredictable realm of the stock market, investors are constantly on the lookout for strategies that can secure stable returns in a tumultuous environment.

While some may scoff at the notion of finding consistency amid market turbulence, a growing number of savvy investors have turned their attention to the art of capturing dividends.

This nimble approach empowers investors to capitalize on the ebb and flow of dividend payouts, enabling them to extract value from the stock market with precision timing.

Brief Holding

Dividend capture is a strategy that revolves around capitalizing on the payment of dividends by companies, often in the form of cash distributions to shareholders. Instead of investing for the long term, dividend capture investors aim to capture the dividend payment while owning the stock for a relatively short period.

Strategically purchasing shares just before the ex-dividend date (the cutoff point for eligibility to receive the upcoming dividend), investors seek to capture the dividend payout and subsequently exit the position. This tactical maneuver allows investors to secure income from dividends while avoiding prolonged exposure to market volatility.

Dividend capture offers a unique advantage: the ability to generate income rapidly and repeatedly. By carefully selecting stocks with upcoming dividend payouts, investors can position themselves to capture a series of dividends within a short timeframe.

This regular infusion of cash can provide a reliable income stream and the potential for reinvestment or further diversification.

The Fintel platform recently launched a new quant model called “The Dividend Capture Strategy”, an investor dashboard that highlights stocks with upcoming ex-dividend dates plus other helpful analytics.

As we head into the month of June, we found 10 stocks on that dashboard that will go ex-dividend in the coming days. The stocks we have selected have a low average number of “recovery days” — that is, the time it takes for the share price to recoup capital losses after falling by the dividend rate once the record date hits. This means that on average the investor can “harvest” the dividend and then sell the shares in a profitable trade.

Time to Move

La-Z-Boy (US:LZB), the renowned furniture manufacturer, is scheduled to go ex-dividend on June 1 with payment on June 15. With a quarterly dividend payment of 18 cents per share, shareholders can expect a yield return of 0.67% from the payment. LZB usually recovers its share price in one day, post dividend, and has an annual yield of 2.69%.

Also on June 1 is Houlihan Lokey (US:HLI), a global investment bank and financial advisory firm; the dividend will also be paid on June 15. With a quarterly dividend of 55 cents per share, investors will yield a return of 0.62% from the payment. The stock has a 1.08 average day to recovery ratio and an annual yield of 2.48%.

Valhi (US:VHI), a diversified company engaged in chemicals, component products, and waste management services, will go ex-dividend on June 2 and pay a dividend on June 22. With a quarterly dividend of 8 cents per share, investors can anticipate an annual yield of 2.42% and a current return of 0.61% from the payment. The stock has a recovery day ratio of 1.11.

Peoples Bancorp Of North Carolina (US:PEBK), a regional lender, is scheduled to go ex-dividend on June 1 with payment on June 15.. The quarterly dividend rate of 19 cents per share, gives the stock a large annual yield of 5.26% and a current yield of 1.1%. The PEBK share price usually recovers the capital price from the dividend in one day.

L3Harris Technologies (US:LXH), a global aerospace and defense technology company, will go ex-dividend on June 1. With a quarterly dividend of $1.14 per share, investors are rewarded with a 2.55% annual yield and a return of 0.64% from the quarterly payment. The stock recovers its share price in 1.14 days from the record date.

Molson Coors Beverage Company (US:TAP), a leading global brewer, is set to go ex-dividend on June 1, with payment following on June 15. With a quarterly dividend of 41 cents per share, shareholders will be rewarded with a 0.68% return from the quarterly payment and an annual yield of 2.7% if held for the year. The stock usually recovers its share price in 1.29 days after the record date.

First Merchants Corp (US:FRME), a regional financial services company, is scheduled to go ex-dividend on June 1, and payment following on June 16. With a quarterly dividend of 34 cents per share, FRME pays an annual yield of 4.98% and can generate a quarterly return of 1.25% if captured correctly.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (US:CHRW), a global logistics company, is set to go ex-dividend on June 1 and will pay shareholders on July 3. With a quarterly dividend of 61 cents per share, shareholders can bank a quarterly return of 0.63% and on average would have to wait 1.77 days for the share price to recover. The stock has an annual yield of 2.5%.

Bank Of America (US:BAC) one of the largest U.S. banks, is scheduled to go ex-dividend on June 1, paying investors on June 30. With a quarterly dividend of 22 cents per share, investors get an annual yield 3.11% and a current yield of 0.78%. BAC usually takes two days to recover its share price after the record date.

