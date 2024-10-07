News & Insights

Personal Finance

10 In-Demand Hybrid Jobs That Pay $100K or More

October 07, 2024 — 09:00 am EDT

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates ->

While many workers oppose a full-time return to office, a hybrid work situation might just be the sweet spot. According to a recent FlexJobs survey, 34% of U.S.-based professionals view a hybrid remote job as their ideal work arrangement.

Read Next: 7 Most Profitable Small Business Ideas for 2024

For You: 9 Things You Must Do To Grow Your Wealth in 2024

To help those seeking both a hybrid work schedule and a high salary, FlexJobs has identified 10 in-demand hybrid jobs paying an average salary of $100,000 or more. Here’s a look at the best, high-paying options for hybrid workers.

Also see the 20 most competitive cities for high-paying jobs.

research-manager

Senior Product Manager

  • Average salary: $133,037

Check Out: I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: Here’s How I Use ChatGPT To Make a Lot of Money

Try This: 10 Proven Ways To Get Paid for Amazon Reviews in 2024

app-development

Engineering Manager

  • Average salary: $121,560

Explore More: 29 Best Games That Pay Real Money in 2024

Senior Taiwanese man with eyeglasses sitting in dining room at home and calculating bills for paying.

Senior Accounting Manager

  • Average salary: $116,609
Professional Development programmer working in programming website a software and coding technology, writing codes and data code, Programming with HTML, PHP and javascript.

DevOps Engineer

  • Average salary: $106,558
Woman sitting on couch using calculator and mobile phone checking expenses and bills and planning home finances stock photo

Tax Manager

  • Average salary: $106,391

Find Out: How To Earn $500 a Week in Passive Income During the Fall

travel

Account Executive

  • Average salary: $105,087
Mature financial agent showing new investment to young couple.

Financial Planning and Analysis Manager

  • Average salary: $104,995
Successful young woman in modern office working on laptop. stock photo

Finance Manager

  • Average salary: $102,063

Explore More: Passive Income Expert: Here’s How I Make $27,000 Every Week

Professional African american copywriter talking about new project on mobile earning money online.

Project Manager

  • Average salary: $101,129
Young woman in hijab checking code implementation and taking notes in planner.

Data Scientist

  • Average salary: $100,920

Data is sourced from FlexJobs and is accurate as of Aug. 31, 2024. Salary data is sourced from Payscale.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 In-Demand Hybrid Jobs That Pay $100K or More

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.