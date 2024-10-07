10 In-Demand Hybrid Jobs That Pay $100K or More

While many workers oppose a full-time return to office, a hybrid work situation might just be the sweet spot. According to a recent FlexJobs survey, 34% of U.S.-based professionals view a hybrid remote job as their ideal work arrangement.
To help those seeking both a hybrid work schedule and a high salary, FlexJobs has identified 10 in-demand hybrid jobs paying an average salary of $100,000 or more. Here’s a look at the best, high-paying options for hybrid workers.
Senior Product Manager
- Average salary: $133,037
Engineering Manager
- Average salary: $121,560
Senior Accounting Manager
- Average salary: $116,609
DevOps Engineer
- Average salary: $106,558
Tax Manager
- Average salary: $106,391
Account Executive
- Average salary: $105,087
Financial Planning and Analysis Manager
- Average salary: $104,995
Finance Manager
- Average salary: $102,063
Project Manager
- Average salary: $101,129
Data Scientist
- Average salary: $100,920
Data is sourced from FlexJobs and is accurate as of Aug. 31, 2024. Salary data is sourced from Payscale.
