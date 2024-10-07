While many workers oppose a full-time return to office, a hybrid work situation might just be the sweet spot. According to a recent FlexJobs survey, 34% of U.S.-based professionals view a hybrid remote job as their ideal work arrangement.

To help those seeking both a hybrid work schedule and a high salary, FlexJobs has identified 10 in-demand hybrid jobs paying an average salary of $100,000 or more. Here’s a look at the best, high-paying options for hybrid workers.

Senior Product Manager

Average salary: $133,037

Engineering Manager

Average salary: $121,560

Senior Accounting Manager

Average salary: $116,609

DevOps Engineer

Average salary: $106,558

Tax Manager

Average salary: $106,391

Account Executive

Average salary: $105,087

Financial Planning and Analysis Manager

Average salary: $104,995

Finance Manager

Average salary: $102,063

Project Manager

Average salary: $101,129

Data Scientist

Average salary: $100,920

Data is sourced from FlexJobs and is accurate as of Aug. 31, 2024. Salary data is sourced from Payscale.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 In-Demand Hybrid Jobs That Pay $100K or More

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.