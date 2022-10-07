10 Delicious Costco Items You Won't Find at Every Store

If you're lucky enough to live near a Costco, you know that the store offers an amazing selection of delicious and affordable food. But did you know that there are some items that you can only find at Costco? Some you can find nationwide, while other items are based on the region you live in. Here are 10 delicious Costco items that you won't find at every store.

1. Kirkland seasoned rotisserie chicken

You can't go wrong with Costco's $4.99 rotisserie chickens. These chickens are sold at a heavy discount with Costco selling hundreds of millions of chickens per year. A similar rotisserie chicken at Ralph's is double the price at $9.99. How does Costco make money on its chicken? It doesn't, it loses $30 million to $40 million a year on them. Why is the company willing to lose money on one of its most popular products?

Costco brilliantly places its chickens in the very back of the warehouse. The hope is that customers will purchase more items as they pass its more profitable products. Is it working? Last year, Costco had one of its best years on record. Total sales for Costco in 2021 were $192 billion, an increase of 18% from 2020. Costco's net income, or profit, increased 25% to $5 billion.

2. Kirkland Signature chicken tenderloins

Costco knows chicken. These chicken breast tenders are a staple at Costco stores in the eastern part of the United States. They're perfect for a quick and easy meal, or for making your own chicken strips at home. Costco's chickens are raised with no antibiotics and they are hatched, raised, and harvested in the USA.

3. Organic acai bowls

If you're looking for a healthy and delicious snack, look no further than Costco's acai bowls. Packed with antioxidants and vitamins, these bowls are perfect for an on-the-go meal or post-workout snack. Each acai bowl comes with a granola coconut topping and is a great alternative to ice cream. The Tattooed Chef Acai Bowls from Costco are vegan, organic, gluten free, and certified plant based.

4. Organic fruit bars

Looking for a healthy snack option? Costco's organic fruit bars are made with real fruit and make for a delicious and nutritious snack. With no added sugar or preservatives, these fruit bars are a great option for those looking for a healthy snack. They are made with real fruit purees and juices and are vegan, organic, gluten free, and USDA organic.

5. Freshly made croissants

You can smell them as soon as you walk in the door: delicious, freshly-baked croissants, warm and flaky straight from the oven. Costco has a reputation for amazing baked goods, and its croissants are no exception. While you can find similar items at other stores, nothing compares to the quality and flavor of Costco's fresh croissants.

6. Gourmet cheeses

Costco is renowned for its delicious and affordable gourmet cheeses. From brie to parmesan, there's a cheese for every taste at Costco. And because the retailer sells its cheeses in bulk, you can always have your favorite cheesy dishes on hand without having to worry about running out.

7. Kirkland Signature cauliflower crust pizza

This delicious pizza is a great option for those who are looking for a healthier alternative to traditional pizza. Its supreme pizza comes with pepperoni, sausage, roasted vegetables, and a three-cheese blend. The pizzas are gluten free and rBST free, which means it is free from artificial growth hormones that increase milk production.

8. Kirkland Signature smoked salmon

Costco's smoked salmon is some of the best you'll ever taste. It's perfect for a quick snack or a delicious addition to your favorite recipes. While other stores sell smoked salmon, Costco's is superior in both quality and flavor. It is pre-sliced and imported from the Netherlands.

9. Bitchin' Sauce

This delicious sauce is only sold at Costco stores in the western region of the United States. It's perfect for dipping crackers, vegetables, or anything else you can think of. The sauce is an organic chipotle almond dip. Best of all, it has no preservatives, is USDA organic, and perfect for those who are vegan and seeking gluten-free food.

10. Costco food court offerings

The price of Costco's $1.50 hot dog and soda hasn't changed since 1985! This is why Costco sells 100 million hot dogs every year. Due to inflation, Costco had to raise the prices for its chicken bakes by $1.00 to $3.99 and sodas by $0.10 to $0.69, but the prices and quality of food are still second to none. The price of a pizza has stayed the same, costing $9.95.

These 10 items are just some of the products that have made Costco one of the most popular places for people to shop. While other stores sell similar products to Costco's, Costco has the reputation of selling products that are superior in both taste and quality, as well as low in cost. What could be better for your budget?

