10 Cryptocurrencies That Are Growing and 6 That Are Falling

Just like the stock market, cryptocurrency has had a wild run in 2022. While much of the news has focused on the devastation in crypto pricing, some cryptos have been trying to reverse the trend -- at least at the end of June 2022.

To determine which cryptos are trending in which direction, GOBankingRates surveyed seven-day price trends as of the end of June 28 for the 20 largest cryptocurrencies that were not stablecoins. While all but one of these cryptocurrencies were severely in the red on a YTD basis in 2022, a significant number were up in price over that period. On this basis alone, here's how the biggest non-stablecoin cryptos performed recently, ranked in order of percentage gain, starting with the biggest gain.

Polygon (MATIC)

7-Day Change (%): 19.74%

19.74% 7-Day Change ($): $0.086

Polygon's impressive gain of nearly 20% over the past seven days has done little to erase its massive year-to-date drop of almost 80%. However, it's also one of the smallest cryptos by market cap on the list, so it could be subject to even more volatile swings going forward.

Avalanche (AVAX)

7-Day Change (%): 10.60%

10.60% 7-Day Change ($): $1.83

Avalanche is essentially in the same boat as Polygon. Although its seven-day gain of over 10% is impressive, the crypto is still down over 80% on a year-to-date basis.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO)

7-Day Change (%): 6.46%

6.46% 7-Day Change ($): $0.35

UNUS SED LEO is the only crypto on this list that has risen in value on a year-to-date basis. Not only that, but it's up an impressive 52.40%. Even over the past month, the crypto has jumped by over 14%, so it's definitely in favor with current investors.

Uniswap (UNI)

7-Day Change (%): 5.09%

5.09% 7-Day Change ($): $0.2497

Uniswap is down over 70% year-to-date, but recent trends are encouraging. The crypto's 5%-plus gain over the past week has pushed up its month-to-date returns to 4.25%.

BNB (BNB)

7-Day Change (%): 5.02%

5.02% 7-Day Change ($): $11.21

BNB has had a rough month overall, dropping nearly 24%. But it has been one of crypto's best performers over the past seven days.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

7-Day Change (%): 3.66%

3.66% 7-Day Change ($): $0.00242

Dogecoin is frequently in the news, as the coin originally created as a joke has been touted in an on-again, off-again fashion by one of the wealthiest men in the world, Tesla CEO Elon Musk. It has fallen over 60% year-to-date, but over the past seven days, it has managed to eke out a gain.

XRP (XRP)

7-Day Change (%): 2.98%

2.98% 7-Day Change ($): $0.0099

XRP's stats for 2022 are about the same as Dogecoin's. The coin has posted a roughly 60% year-to-date loss to go with its 11% monthly loss, but investors have enjoyed a small gain over the past seven days.

Ethereum (ETH)

7-Day Change (%): 2.94%

2.94% 7-Day Change ($): $33.66

The second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap after industry giant Bitcoin, Ethereum has lost more than two-thirds of its value this year. It endured a particularly horrific June, dropping more than 33%, even after a 3% gain over the past seven days.

Litecoin (LTC)

7-Day Change (%): 1.88%

1.88% 7-Day Change ($): $1.01

Litecoin is touted as an alternative to Ethereum, but it hasn't escaped its competitor's woes in the marketplace. A small gain over the past seven days has done little to ease the pain caused by its 64% year-to-date drop.

Tron (TRX)

7-Day Change (%): 0.59%

0.59% 7-Day Change ($): $0.00039

On a comparative basis, Tron has had a reasonably successful 2022, dropping "only" 13.35%. All of that damage and then some was caused over the past month, when Tron fell by nearly 20%.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC)

7-Day Change (%): -2.14%

-2.14% 7-Day Change ($): -$452.18

Wrapped Bitcoin trades nearly in lockstep with its big brother Bitcoin, and both have posted abysmal returns in 2022. The coin's 2%-plus drop over the past seven days must seem like a relief to long-term holders who have endured a year-to-date drop of over 56%.

Bitcoin (BTC)

7-Day Change (%): -2.29%

-2.29% 7-Day Change ($): -$483.99

Bitcoin is the oldest and largest cryptocurrency, but that has done little to protect it in the cryptocurrency bloodbath of 2022. The industry leader has fallen more than 56% year-to-date, including a painful 29% drop on a month-over-month basis.

Solana (SOL)

7-Day Change (%): -2.39%

-2.39% 7-Day Change ($): -$0.90

Solana was a market darling in 2021, gaining 400% over that summer alone. But investors have paid the price in 2022, with Solana dropping a massive 79.31% year-to-date. Recent trends aren't encouraging either, as the coin has fallen over 15% on a month-over-month basis as well.

Cardano (ADA)

7-Day Change (%): -2.47%

-2.47% 7-Day Change ($): -$0.0121

Cardano is one of the few cryptos to post a gain over the past month, rising a respectable 3.21% over that time period. This is even after a nearly 2.5% loss over the past week. However, the coin has still lost about two-thirds of its value in 2022 alone.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

7-Day Change (%): -3.55%

-3.55% 7-Day Change ($): -$0.00000039

Shiba Inu gained global attention with its stratospheric gain of 49 million percent in 2021. Those gains were short-lived, however, and the coin has fallen back to Earth in 2022, losing more than two-thirds of its value.

Polkadot (DOT)

7-Day Change (%): -4.06%

-4.06% 7-Day Change ($): -$0.3217

Polkadot has been savaged in 2022, dropping more than 20% over the past month and 72.86% year-to-date. The coin has been unable to get off the mat and bounce like some of its competitors, as it has continued to fall over the past week as well.

Methodology: For this piece GOBankingRates used CoinMarketCap.com's data on the twenty largest cryptocurrencies (excluding stable coins) in terms of total market cap as of 11 am PST on June 28, 2022. With these cryptos isolated GOBankingRates then found (1) January 1, 2022 price as of 12pm EST on that date; (2) May 28, 2022 price as of 12pm EST on that date; (3) June 21, 2022 price as of 12pm EST on that date; and (4) June 28, 2022 price as of 11am PST on that date. With those figures found GOBankingRates then found for each crypto: (5) year to date percent change; (6) month-over-month percent change; and (7) 7 day percen change. Factors (5) - (7) were then scored and combined with the lowest score being best. Factor (7) was weighted 1.75x in final calculations. All data was collected on and up to date as of June 28, 2022.

