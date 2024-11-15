10 Costco Home Décor Items That Are Wastes of Money

Costco is a great place to buy home décor — but that doesn’t mean every item is a great buy.

When it comes to items such as lamps, candles, mirrors, wall art and faux plants, there are a lot of deals to be had. Of course, even with Costco’s reputation for selling quality items at impressively low prices, you should always conduct research before buying.

Some items have poor reviewers from people who already have purchased them, while others can be found in a similar form for a lower price at a competitor. Here are 10 Costco home décor items it’s probably best to pass on.

Mikasa Ginger Jar Set

Price: $54.99

No doubt about it, the Mikasa Two-Piece Ginger Jar Set is visually stunning. One jar features cherry blossoms, while the other is adorned with a beautiful abstract design.

The problem is the set has a 1.1-star rating, from a total of seven reviewers. It seems many customers were in for a surprise when the package arrived, as this set wasn’t inside.

Receiving an item you didn’t order and having to make an online return can be a hassle, so it’s probably best to steer clear of this item.

Kai Mirror

Price: $249.99

On the surface, the Kai Mirror, featuring a pencil rattan wrapped frame, appears to be a beautiful décor piece. Despite that, customers are not satisfied with it.

The mirror has just a 1.7-star rating. One reviewer complained about receiving a broken mirror three times. Another had the mirror arrive intact but felt it looked cheap and didn’t live up to the description.

Wall Décor Panels

Price: $42.99

It’s seemingly a chic piece of wall art, but customers aren’t exactly satisfied with the Elements Set of Two Metal Geometric Wall Décor Panels. The set has a 2.5-star rating, with a variety of customer complaints, including it arrived broken, the colors looked washed out and the entire piece didn’t look like the picture in the product listing.

Soho Track Floor Lamp

Price: $349.99

A Costco exclusive, the Soho Three-Light Track Floor Lamp features solid brass accents and adjustable metal shades with a brass interior. This lamp has an elegant look, but it’s rated just 2.9 stars.

Seven reviewers have weighed in with a variety of issues, including the lamp arriving damaged, the lights not working and a lack of user-friendly features.

Faux Fiddle Leaf Fig Tree

Price: $499.99

A beautiful room accent, this life-like Faux 10-Foot Fiddle Leaf Fig Tree is complete with a stylish round artisan planter. The only issue is you can find similar items at other retailers for a much more competitive price.

For example, Wayfair Sells an Adcock 10-Foot Faux Fiddle Leaf Fig Tree with a natural sea grass basket for $369.99 — currently on sale for $299.99. A couple feet shorter, you can also get an 80-inch Handmade Primrue Artificial Fiddle Leaf Fig Tree for $129.99.

Everett Downbridge Floor Lamp

Price: $119.99

Available in gold, black and black stainless steel, the Everett Downbridge Floor Lamp is a hit with reviewers. The only thing is you can find a floor lamp with a similar look elsewhere at a cheaper price.

For example, Amazon sells the Brightech Montage Modern Floor Lamp for $74.99 to $89.99. Target also offers the 360 Lighting Modern Downbridge Floor Lamp for $99.99.

It’s not a huge price difference, but in this economy, every dollar counts.

Sand + Fog Scented Candles

Price: $36.99

At first glance, scoring a set of three Sand + Fog 11.5-Ounce Scented Candles with Hammered Metal Lids seems like steal. However, this item has earned only a mediocre 3-star rating.

Several reviewers complained that the smell wasn’t as expected — and not in a good way. Scented candles are supposed to give your space a pleasant smell, so this set probably isn’t worth the risk.

Faux Succulent Arrangement

Price: $189.99

Filled with lifelike agave, senecio and hanging cactus, the Faux Succulent Arrangement in Cement Planter is gorgeous. Measuring 17.5 inches wide, the only reason you might regret this purchase is that you can find similar items much cheaper elsewhere.

For example, Wayfair has a Primrue Artificial Succulent Arrangement in Cement Planter for $41.99. Alternately, you can get a MyGift 15-Inch Mixed Color Assorted Artificial Succulent Plant Arrangement in Modern Gray Clay Planter for $39.99.

Kio LED Lighted Mirror

Price: $379.99

Visually stunning, the Kio 32-Inch Round LED Lighted Mirror is sure to be a great addition to your bathroom. This dimmable mirror has variable color technology and an integrated defogger — but you can find similar items at a more competitive price elsewhere.

For example, Wayfair sells the Orren Ellis Modern and Contemporary Lighted Fog Free Round Bathroom/Vanity Mirror for $225.99 — currently on sale for $189.99 and the Latitude Run Modern and Contemporary Lighted Fog-Free Bathroom /Vanity Mirror for $225.99 — currently on sale for $209.99. Amazon also offers the KWW 32-Inch Large Modern LED Round Bathroom Vanity Mirror for $158.70.

Artika Triad Floor Lamp

Price: $99.99

Featuring an ultra-modern design, the Artika Triad Floor Lamp is available in black or a silver finish. Hands down, this floor lamp has a chic look, but it earned only 3.5 stars, with 62 reviewers weighing in.

Buyers had a variety of criticisms, including the lamp being unreasonably bright, not bright enough, arriving without all the pieces and having a cheap look.

Editor’s note: Prices as of Jan. 12, 2024.

