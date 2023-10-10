10 Costco Deals for $50 or Less in October

This October, savvy Costco shoppers will find more than a few great bargains at their favorite warehouse club. Whether you’re shopping for kitchen supplies or stocking up on vitamins ahead of cold and flu season, Costco has many must-haves for you for well under $50.

GOBankingRates rounded up some of the best deals available at Costco this month across a wide variety of departments. Check out these 10 deals for $50 or less available at Costco in October.

Berkshire Collection Faux Fur Throw

Price: $17.99

The arrival of cooler weather means it’s time to stock up on cozy throw blankets and replace any threadbare ones from past seasons.

Now through October 22, Costco members will receive $4 off in manufacturer’s savings on Berkshire Collection’s faux fur throw. These throws are available in purple, white, brown and gray shades and made from a plush, faux fur.

Emergen-C Vitamin C Variety Pack Drink Mix

Price: $27.99

Emergen-C’s Vitamin C drink mix variety pack is now on sale at Costco for $5 off in manufacturer’s savings through October 22. Each pack includes 60 super orange, 30 raspberry and 30 tangerine flavors.

Originally listed at $32.99, the $5 discount means Costco members only pay $27.99 per box. With 120 packets inside, this breaks down to paying roughly 23 cents per packet.

Orgain Collagen Peptides + Probiotics, Unflavored

Price: $27.99

Feel your best, and score big savings, when you purchase Orgain Collagen Peptides + Probiotics, Unflavored this month at Costco.

Originally priced at $36.99, Costco members receive $9 off in manufacturer’s savings and pay just $27.99 for each 1.6 pound container. According to the Costco website, this means the price per ounce is $1.09.

Tramontina 5-Quart All-In-One Ceramic Non-Stick Pan

Price: $44.99

Did you know when you purchase the Tramontina non-stick pan you’re buying a versatile five-piece set? Whether you’re planning to fry or steam meals in the kitchen, the set includes the five-quart all-in-one plus pan, a lid that doubles as a spoon rest, two multi-purpose wood utensils and a steamer insert.

Now through October 22, Costco members receive $10 in manufacturer’s savings off the online price of $54.99.

Gourmia 7-Quart Digital Air Fryer

Price: $47.99

Costco members that have been waiting for an air fryer sale are in luck this month. Now through October 22, they’ll save $10 off the online price of $57.99 using manufacturer’s savings.

The Gourmia 7-quart digital air fryer includes a dishwasher safe basket, crisper tray and multi-purpose rack. Some of its features include optional preheat and turn food reminders, 10 one-touch pre-set cooking functions and auto-shut-off.

Natural Elements 6-Piece All Purpose Bowl Set

Price: $24.99

Prepping more meals and food for the upcoming holiday season? Add the Natural Elements six piece all-purpose bowl set to your Costco shopping cart.

These six bowls are dishwasher and microwave safe as well as oven safe when set to 400°F temperatures. Originally priced online for $30.99, Costco members will receive $6 off in manufacturer’s savings.

Anchor Hocking Hammered Drinkware Set

Price: $22.99

Now through October 22, Costco members receive $4 in manufacturer’s savings off the online price of $26.99 for the Anchor Hocking hammered drinkware set. Each set includes 16 glasses. This means Costco members pay roughly $1.43 per glass.

Stölzle Lausitz All Purpose 21.7oz Wine Glass

Price: $26.99

Entertaining guests this holiday season? Stock up on Stölzle Lausitz’s set of eight wine glasses.

Each wine glass is made from European crystal glass. They’re dishwasher safe and built to last for daily basis use. Costco members receive $8 off in manufacturer’s savings from the online price of $34.99 now through October 22.

Bounty Advanced Paper Towels

Price: $24.49

Skip the more expensive paper towels sold at a grocery store chain and stock up on Bounty paper towels at Costco.

Originally priced at $29.99, Costco members receive $5.50 off in manufacturer’s savings. This sale lasts through October 22 with a limit of two purchases per member.

Hershey’s Variety Pack

Price: $22.69

Turn your home into a must-visit destination for Halloween trick-or-treaters when you purchase the 30-count Hershey’s variety pack.

Each pack includes 30 full-size candy bars including Kit Kats, Hershey’s and Reese’s. Now through October 31, Costco members receive $7.30 off in manufacturer’s savings and pay just $22.69 per box. When we crunch the numbers, it means members only pay roughly 75 cents per full-size candy bar.

