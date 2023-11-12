10 Costco Black Friday Jewelry Deals You Shouldn’t Pass Up

If you’re in the market for something shiny this holiday season, you might assume that jewelers like Kay, Zales or Jared would be the places to go for the best Black Friday deals. But if you have a Costco membership, you might find the deepest discounts on rings, watches, necklaces, earrings and bracelets while you’re snagging a rotisserie chicken at your favorite warehouse club.

Black Friday is Nov. 24, but Costco’s early Black Friday savings event runs from Nov. 13-27. Costco’s official Black Friday weekend sales run Nov. 24-27, with online-only savings beginning on Nov. 23.

Amazing deals on jewelry are scattered throughout, but read the fine print before you commit. Some are available only online or only in stores, while others are good for both. Also, most items come with a maximum limit of units you can buy. Here’s a look at some of the upcoming sales.

Nov. 13 Through Nov. 27

Costco’s early holiday jewelry deals start on Nov. 13 and run through the Monday after Black Friday. These deals don’t end on Black Friday, but they overlap with other sales that exclusively begin the day after Thanksgiving.

Nov. 24 Through Nov. 27

These deals start on Black Friday and run through the following Monday, but they don’t replace the previously mentioned deals. They just coincide with them.

14k white gold diamond dangle earrings: Princess cut and round brilliant 0.98 ctw, VS2 clarity, I color for $999.99 ($300 off).

Princess cut and round brilliant 0.98 ctw, VS2 clarity, I color for $999.99 ($300 off). Diamond eternity band: Available in platinum and yellow gold. Round brilliant 3.00 ctw, VS2 clarity, I color for $600 off.

Nov. 27

Costco is reserving some of its hottest discounts on jewelry for Cyber Monday — but you can’t shop in the store. They’re available only through Costco.com.

Gabrielle Olya contributed to the reporting for this article.

Prices are accurate as of Nov. 10, 2023, and are subject to change.

