10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/24/24 $180.00 $25.6K 40.1K 124.4K QS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/31/24 $6.00 $60.4K 10.9K 14.7K LULU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/31/24 $290.00 $47.5K 7 4.0K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/07/24 $190.00 $38.4K 6.7K 3.6K PDD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $140.00 $286.7K 26.8K 3.5K MOD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $100.00 $49.4K 353 1.3K SN CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $60.00 $28.0K 10.8K 588 F CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/28/24 $11.50 $38.5K 82 539 KSS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/31/24 $26.00 $35.9K 496 349 FIVE CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $170.00 $42.5K 274 315

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on May 24, 2024. This event was a transfer of 95 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $270.0 per contract. There were 40174 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 124473 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QS (NYSE:QS), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on May 31, 2024. Parties traded 4000 contract(s) at a $6.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.4K, with a price of $15.0 per contract. There were 10904 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14769 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LULU (NASDAQ:LULU), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on May 31, 2024. This event was a transfer of 198 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.5K, with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 7 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4055 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 16 day(s) on June 7, 2024. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.4K, with a price of $128.0 per contract. There were 6764 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3693 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 86 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 482 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $286.7K, with a price of $595.0 per contract. There were 26816 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3520 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MOD (NYSE:MOD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 30 day(s) on June 21, 2024. This event was a transfer of 101 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.4K, with a price of $490.0 per contract. There were 353 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1387 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SN (NYSE:SN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 121 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 16 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $1750.0 per contract. There were 10870 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 588 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F (NYSE:F), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on June 28, 2024. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $11.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.5K, with a price of $77.0 per contract. There were 82 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 539 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For KSS (NYSE:KSS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on May 31, 2024. This event was a transfer of 259 contract(s) at a $26.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.9K, with a price of $139.0 per contract. There were 496 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 349 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FIVE (NASDAQ:FIVE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 86 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 315 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.5K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 274 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 315 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

