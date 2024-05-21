10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/24/24 $180.00 $69.0K 31.2K 143.5K PDD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $140.00 $72.3K 4.0K 25.3K AMZN CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $195.00 $63.3K 28.1K 6.6K BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/31/24 $90.00 $27.2K 8.9K 3.1K VFS PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $5.00 $52.5K 4.6K 2.9K LI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/31/24 $21.00 $25.8K 709 1.3K WSM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $270.00 $34.4K 408 875 JD CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $32.50 $42.6K 7.6K 634 GM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $45.00 $140.9K 5.8K 589 LOW PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/24/24 $230.00 $77.6K 1.2K 574

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on May 24, 2024. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.0K, with a price of $460.0 per contract. There were 31237 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 143536 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 87 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 84 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.3K, with a price of $862.0 per contract. There were 4081 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 25356 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 31 day(s) on June 21, 2024. This event was a transfer of 633 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.3K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 28141 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6647 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on May 31, 2024. Parties traded 320 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.2K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 8980 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3135 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VFS (NASDAQ:VFS), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 31 day(s) on June 21, 2024. This event was a transfer of 510 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.5K, with a price of $103.0 per contract. There were 4676 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2973 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LI (NASDAQ:LI), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on May 31, 2024. Parties traded 319 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $81.0 per contract. There were 709 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1343 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WSM (NYSE:WSM), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 31 day(s) on June 21, 2024. This event was a transfer of 130 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.4K, with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 408 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 875 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JD (NASDAQ:JD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 122 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $32.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.6K, with a price of $427.0 per contract. There were 7681 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 634 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM (NYSE:GM), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 122 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 580 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $140.9K, with a price of $243.0 per contract. There were 5829 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 589 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LOW (NYSE:LOW), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on May 24, 2024. Parties traded 97 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.6K, with a price of $800.0 per contract. There were 1205 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 574 contract(s) were bought and sold.

