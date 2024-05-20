10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/24/24 $180.00 $39.0K 21.5K 77.3K FFIE PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $1.00 $25.0K 27.0K 29.8K GME CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/24/24 $30.00 $41.7K 7.7K 14.8K AMZN PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/24/24 $185.00 $31.8K 6.7K 9.0K LCID PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/24/24 $3.00 $26.0K 4.3K 1.3K DASH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/24/24 $114.00 $25.8K 1.7K 1.1K PDD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $125.00 $26.4K 5.0K 680 RCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $150.00 $54.6K 2.1K 491 HD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/24/24 $340.00 $29.3K 489 372 TCOM PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $50.00 $54.0K 521 301

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on May 24, 2024. This event was a transfer of 264 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.0K, with a price of $148.0 per contract. There were 21568 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 77381 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FFIE (NASDAQ:FFIE), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 32 day(s) on June 21, 2024. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $1.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 27037 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 29865 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME (NYSE:GME), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on May 24, 2024. Parties traded 439 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 41 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.7K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 7729 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14802 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on May 24, 2024. Parties traded 130 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.8K, with a price of $245.0 per contract. There were 6780 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9019 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LCID (NASDAQ:LCID), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on May 24, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $3.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $26.0 per contract. There were 4384 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1342 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DASH (NASDAQ:DASH), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on May 24, 2024. This event was a transfer of 96 contract(s) at a $114.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $269.0 per contract. There were 1732 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1191 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $132.0 per contract. There were 5072 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 680 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RCL (NYSE:RCL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 32 day(s) on June 21, 2024. This event was a transfer of 120 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.6K, with a price of $455.0 per contract. There were 2137 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 491 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HD (NYSE:HD), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on May 24, 2024. Parties traded 85 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.3K, with a price of $345.0 per contract. There were 489 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 372 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TCOM (NASDAQ:TCOM), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 123 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.0K, with a price of $180.0 per contract. There were 521 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 301 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

